"Long Vax" BOMBSHELL - Spike Protein Found in Jabbed 245 DAYS Post-Injection!
The 'spike' in excess death and disease can no longer be hidden...
The poison persists.
Just one question - what is it? Is it the spike protein? The lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA? Possible neurotoxic peptides like snake venom? Or how about graphene oxide, or the cancer-causing SV40 promoter sequence?
Is it newfangled nanotech, eternal organisms, or 5G activation?
All of the abo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.