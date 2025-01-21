As billionaire technocrats gathered at Trump’s inauguration yesterday, many of them responsible for countless deaths through censorship and misinformation (i.e., “safe & effective”), one harbinger of suffering was conspicuously missing…

Bill Gates, a name now most commonly associated with Global Democide, was not in attendance.

However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had President Trump’s ear, and apparently, his fervent interest as well throughout a recent 3-hour-long conversation.

Now, while this is certainly not exciting news, it would seem to be at odds with many of Trump’s messaging in months just passed. After all, Trump has notably spoken of his willingness to let his Department of Health and Human Services pick, RFK Jr., have mostly free reign.

Not to mention, the flurry of executive orders signed just last night…

Among other items, the executive order cites “the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises” as reasoning for the withdrawal.

And we all know how Mr. Gates feels about the WHO…

So what’s going on here?

Is this some ‘art of the deal’ maneuvering? Some of that so-called 4D chess?

Trump also just recently vowed to reinstate all military members who were booted due to refusing the jabs, with full back pay and an apology.

He even stated that the pardoning of Fauci and others was “disgraceful” because “many are guilty of MAJOR CRIMES!”

But back to those executive orders Trump signed for all the cameras as he took questions in the Oval Office.

Some of his actions are slated to reduce “certain Biden administration efforts to expand access to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.” In other words, put many of the lunatic and deadly measures to rest, once and for all.

So while Trump’s discussion with Eugenicist-in-Chief Bill Gates may be distressing, his actions thus far indicate that he’s at least taking steps to #MAHA.

With RFK Jr.’s controversial confirmation hearing looming, and many others trying to cajole and coerce their way to an anti-human agenda, there’s no telling how exactly this all will transpire.

Hate Trump or love Trump, you never quite know what the man is going to do. And frankly, he might not either.

But hey, at least one thing, it seems, is easy to predict…

