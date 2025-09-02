This is a full-spectrum attack.

We spend a lot of time thinking and speaking about the dangers of widely implemented injections on this Substack, but the truth is, the war on our bodies and minds goes far beyond that.

And many times, what masquerades as ‘natural’ and ‘safe’ and ‘effective’ is as synthetic and deadly - and premeditated - as anything we can conceive.

In some cases, the supposed caprices of Mother Nature are nothing of the sort. In some cases, Man (and those who fashion themselves as demigods among us) are pulling the strings right behind the facade…

Remember the fires?

No, not those fires, although they’re basically another example of the same thing…

Because whether it’s “incompetence,” with all the resources just so happening to be perfectly not pre-positioned, thereby worsening the fires, destruction, and death, or it’s the strange grid sightings and anomalies consistent with directed energy weapons and/or thermite (and/or arsonists), the Hawaii and more recent Palisade fires in California leave you scratching your head.

But sometimes, all you have to do is trust the incredulity of your eyes…

Some believe they were caused by the perfect storm of natural conditions, and then exacerbated by complete and utter ineptitude - no water in crucial reservoirs, failed hydrant systems, no surplus resources ready, barricades and roadblocks, no sirens used, highly flammable invasive grass left untreated, mismanaged powerlines, and dubious water agreements - and others think that arsonists or greater weapons were unleashed on the populace, especially in the case of Hawaii’s Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing (AMOS) Site and the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF).

But let’s cast aside - for now - any speculations about what actually caused these so-called wildfires.

Let’s put all of that aside for a moment and just look at the aftermath.

Because if you’re anything like me, it’s gone exactly how you would expect, particularly for the recent California fires…

China, eh?

Coincidentally, Chinese Communist Party satellites were linked to the earlier Hawaii fires, directly above them at the precise time those fires began…

But ‘conspiracy theories’ aside, these so-called natural disasters aren’t simply about land grabs and predatory practices. There’s a deeper, larger agenda here. In the case of the California fires, Governor Newsom pushed Senate Bill 549, which would allow Los Angeles to purchase fire-destroyed lots at very low cost.

Which, of course, appears to be in direct contradiction to what Newsom and other politicians previously told homeless victims.

Thankfully, the bill failed to pass in the Assembly Local Government Committee and has been subsequently paused until 2026.

But again, this is more than stripping people of their properties and Newsom hooking up his rich buddies with new land ventures. Just think Smart LA 2028, just in time for the Olympics.

If there was ever a perfect paving of the way for a technocratic infrastructure plan, it was these raging fires and the negligent preconditions that let them spread.

Clearly, this is no normal rebuilding for residents, and the only thing ‘smart’ about this future city vision is the non-human control grid itself - the people are certainly not being made smarter as the above plan rosily states.

Another facade. Another inversion of truth. Another ulterior motive built on the ashes of the populace.

Sadly, there are too many power players involved for these ‘natural disasters’ and ‘tragedies’ not to serve multiple purposes.

Whether it’s alleged lithium grabs where Hurricane Helen caused biblical floods, supposed earthquake machines in Antarctica, or the overarching and fast-growing market of weather derivatives, the incentives and technologies abound.

Tech is a tool, we often hear. And that’s true, it’s just a question of what in the world it’s all being used for…

Share