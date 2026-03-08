Weather manipulation is not just ongoing, but at a level of sophistication and scale that most people simply do not want to fathom.

We’re not just talking localized or regional cloud-seeding operations, nor are we talking only about the infamous HAARP. Rather, this manipulation goes beyond our typical ‘conspiracy theory’ conceptions and into a whole new stratosphere of systemic and systematic proportions.

It’s happening, it’s been happening, and it’s about damn time we stop pretending it isn’t.

Don’t believe it?

Don’t believe me, believe those who have seen and harnessed these powers themselves…