Eccentrik
1dEdited

even if Dr. Malhotra didn't say this and RFK Jr. doesn't actually plan to "ban" the jabs in just months, I think we should push this narrative anyway, just to put more pressure on the administration and get the general public talking about it.

why would Malhotra talk to the Daily Beast of all rags in the first place, why leak it with them? It's getting the jab worshipers in a tizzy and I think we should capitalize on that. The Daily Beast article even references a 2022 study that Malhotra apparently cites as reasoning for the push to ban the jabs - as Newsweek reads: "those given the mRNA vaccines had a 16 percent higher risk of "excess serious adverse events" than those in the placebo group."

here's the Daily Beast article - https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-and-robert-f-kennedy-junior-to-ban-covid-19-vaccine-within-months/

Claudia
2d

I hope this is true!

