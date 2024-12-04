Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackMedical Mafia Hit? Head of UnitedHealth's Insurance Division GUNNED DOWN in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMedical Mafia Hit? Head of UnitedHealth's Insurance Division GUNNED DOWN in NYCEither the Powers-that-Be wanted him gone, or a disgruntled "anti-Science" renegade took him out...EccentrikDec 04, 202412Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackMedical Mafia Hit? Head of UnitedHealth's Insurance Division GUNNED DOWN in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore43ShareWhat do you think??SubscribeShare12Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackMedical Mafia Hit? Head of UnitedHealth's Insurance Division GUNNED DOWN in NYCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore43Share
I’ve been living around here for 67 years. There’s a lot of people who have been screwed by health insurance. Paid them a lot of money, and all they got was deadly, deadly medicine.
Someone denied coverage, or the wife.