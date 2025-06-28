Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"Mercury Has FINALLY Been Taken Out of All Childhood Vaccines, This Has Been a 30 Year Battle"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Mercury Has FINALLY Been Taken Out of All Childhood Vaccines, This Has Been a 30 Year Battle"But what will it be replaced with...?EccentrikJun 28, 202513Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"Mercury Has FINALLY Been Taken Out of All Childhood Vaccines, This Has Been a 30 Year Battle"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore27ShareI agree with most of the comments below the Twitter video. The injections should be removed entirely!ShareSubscribe13Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"Mercury Has FINALLY Been Taken Out of All Childhood Vaccines, This Has Been a 30 Year Battle"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore27Share
With all the vaxxes these ghouls have been shooting "right into their veins" (quote from Bill Gates) it's a wonder these poor little kids even have any childhood left. If ever the 'dumb-downs' begin to finally understand the harms (purposely done) to their precious children, there will be a new type of hunting going on. And God won't be helping them escape. Time to pull back the curtain and tell the world the truth about the whole ball of wax/Vaxx. Hell to pay and rent has come due. Please let your best instincts guide you to this conclusion while there's still time.
Forgot to mention all vaxxes are harmful hoaxes. Wish I'd never gotten one - like the healthy Amish. Also if you're looking for dependable supplements with trustworthy ingredients go to
GreenMedHealthInfo.com (Sayer Ji's company)