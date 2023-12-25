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Just wanted to wish you all a Merry Christmas!

Keep your heads high, your hearts full, and your spirits strong.

Continue to Spread the Truth and let’s all, collectively, resolve to make this New Year better than the last.

While the Fight will reach a crescendo, and incredible things - bad and good - will soon happen that are hard for many to grasp, we have an obligation to remain steadfast.

Together, we win in the end.

God Bless!!