Ever heard of blood money? Well, this here is blood clot money.

By now, you’ve probably heard of the many financial disbursements and ‘perks’ that drove the COVID Era, turning better actors against their goodwill (and Hippocratic Oaths) in servitude to the Almighty Dollar.

From hospital payments to doctor incentives, the depth and breadth of the Money Machine knew no bounds. Add in the highly inflated PCR thresholds, and COVID cases were undoubtedly appearing everywhere, intertwined with misleading and outright false medical coding.

Dead from a motorcycle accident but tested positive? It’s a COVID death!

With the concerted Monolith Media Narrative and the ceaseless TV ticker pumping these alleged case and death numbers, the P(l)andemic was well in full swing.

Stay at home. Stay in fear. Avoid sunlight, avoid clean air, avoid family and friends lest they drop dead from the Delta.

Nevermind that many of these deaths were being driven by unnecessary intubation and ‘treatment’ protocols that turned hospitals into killing grounds, where inhaled and IV steroids normally used to control inflammation, prevent septic shock, and assist with breathing were forbidden in favor of an experimental medication Remdesivir and deadly ventilators…

And then came the “vaccine.”

Whether free juicy burgers and cash vouchers or nice little stickers and pats on the back, the ‘incentives’ for people to get injected (and experimented on) ranged from, approximately, the stupid to the absurd.

Of course, the real incentive was the ability to be free. Or so the masses were told...

Do your part and save Grandma and you get to visit your favorite restaurant again, preserve your travel plans, hit a movie theater, take off your mask and see family and friends at Thanksgiving. You get to keep your job and provide for your loved ones. You get to hold your standing in society and not be ostracized as one of those quacky ‘anti-vaxxers.’

Depending upon your locality, where you were in the world and when, the pressures were anything from nonexistent to full-blown tyrannical.

While China went full totalitarian with its “Zero COVID” policy, other countries were not far off…

But what good is draconian rule without forced injections?

The attempt to push a social credit score system through a ‘vax pass’ - while ridiculed at first as conspiracy theory - was clearly underway, globally, nationally, and locally…

Of course, there were a few problems…

The people (not the sheeple) weren’t having it. They resisted, they fought back, they protested, they spoke vehemently online despite massive censorship campaigns. The rollout was messy, the technology was glitchy and inchoate.

As hard as our loving overlords pushed this attempt for a truly global control grid, it failed.

But they did succeed on one measure.

Getting the needle in arms…

And with this mass ‘vaccination’ effort came the turning of minds. The pitting of lifelong friends against each other. The creation of divisions. The unpersoning of normal, law-abiding citizens. Derision and rancor, hatred and hysteria.

Seemingly rational thinkers became crazed, indoctrinated, histrionic perversions of themselves.

And the Global PSYOP used to orchestrate this worldwide push for mRNA subservience?

As much psychological as it was financial. Especially among those individuals, professionals, revered for helping Humanity the most…

But here’s the kicker.

This is NOTHING new. It doesn’t just apply to COVID jabs - these types of financial schemes, bribery, and sleazy, immoral practices undergird much of the “vaccination schedule” we see today.

And it’s been going on for years.

So is it any surprise that the number of forced jabs has gone up substantially?

One man who knows a thing or two about the pharmaceutical scheme to essentially bribe doctors into continued vaccination is Dr. Paul Thomas, a respected pediatrician who once ran a general pediatrics practice serving 15,000 patients and staffing 33 employees.

According to Dr. Thomas, most pediatric practices couldn’t survive without pushing jabs. In fact, he’s outlined three critical ways that practices make money off of continued injections:

“So there's three main ways you make money off of vaccines in pediatrics. The number one is the admin fee. And you get about, it depends on the insurance company, every contract's different, but I would average it out to say about $40 for the first antigen and $20 for each subsequent antigen. So let's just say a two month well baby visit. There’s a DPT. That's three shots, three antigens. Hib, Prevnar, HepB, Polio, Rotavirus, six shots, eight antigens, about $240. Thank you for giving those shots. Multiply that by the fact that I was getting 30 to 40 newborns per month. They're coming in repeatedly at two months, four months, six months, nine months, twelve months, fifteen, eighteen months, and age two. So we looked at the admin fee loss and from my practice that was billing at that time, about 3 million gross, we were losing a million dollars, over a million dollars, in vaccines that were refused… [Another] is the markup. They don't allow a lot of profit on vaccines as far as markups. But they do this thing called incentives or bonuses. And it's called a “Quality Bonus.” Well in pediatrics, one of the main quality measures is how well you vaccinate. Isn't that interesting? It has nothing to do with how healthy your kids are. Like when I studied my vaxed vs unvaxed patients, the unvaxed were so incredibly healthy. They rarely got sick. They rarely would end up in an emergency room or in a hospital or with any chronic condition… You're supposed to have had your kids up to date about 80% of them by age two. Guess what percentage of my population was at fully vaccinated at age two? 1%.”

Now obviously, detractors will minimize this. They’ll wave it away. And even if they do acknowledge that these ‘incentives’ are tantamount to medical bribery, they’ll justify them.

After all, vaccines are “safe and effective,” right? Why wouldn’t we want to push something hard that is good and reward those who do the right thing?

W e l l . . .

Not surprisingly, despite spending more per capita on health care than any other nation, and despite having a childhood immunization schedule that specifies more vaccine doses for infants under 12 months old than anywhere in the world, the U.S. continues to be a leading contender for infant mortality rates.

This was known about at least as far back as 2009.

Dr. Paul Thomas goes even further, stating that these injections are not only causing increased mortality and morbidity, but in every case, killing more humans than the disease for which they’re administered.

Is this why the Amish populations, which consistently refuse vaccinations, are fairing so much better than those that receive the injections?

Whatever happens from here on out, one thing is largely inarguable. People are getting sick, becoming disabled, and dying at increased rates. While it shouldn’t take a Global Democide to wake people up to problems with “vaccines” in general, if that’s what is needed, then that’s what will occur.

And judging by the sounds of the Mockingbird Media and the not-so-subtle shift in the tides, it would appear that all things “vaccine” are coming to a critical head.

Whether that head eventually pops like a nasty pimple for all to see its ugly puss, only time will tell.

But one thing’s for certain. We sure as Hell ain’t in Kansas anymore, folks…

