This time it’s different.

They say, they promise, they script from the polished desks with the bright lights and makeup-caked faces. Two faces.

Although “monkeypox” hit the world in 2022 - and did nothing except to certain populations of certain, shall we say, sexual persuasions - now it’s back.

A potentially world-shaping election is looming, more people than ever are awakened to manufactured pandemics and ulterior globalist motives, and now it’s back.

Impeccable timing, eh?

Now, of course, it’s easy to dismiss this as basically the same monkeypox that was circulating in 2022. After all, that version of the disease barely made a dent, infecting a confirmed 80,850 people across 110 countries with 55 documented deaths. In other words, a survival rate of about ~99.93%.

And the 110 countries it hit? “103 are non-endemic.”

But this time it’s different.

And they’re not lying when they say that, ya know. It is different. Because the blistering, disfiguring, pus-spewing zoonotic disease known as “monkeypox” is NO MORE.

It’s “Mpox” now, okay, and if you simply type the term “monkeypox” into Google, you’ll see that, you anti-science bigot:

Heck, even Wikipedia has jumped in on the fun!

But hey, if the powers-that-be can change the age-old definition of “vaccine,” what’s a little rebranding for a virus and disease?

It doesn’t matter. What you need to know, what you really need to know, is that this rapidly-spreading, life-ending, body-mutilating, soul-siphoning plague from Lucifer is going to get all of us.

Because if you think it only affects sexually active gay men, or as the mainstream media calls them, “MSM” (ironically enough) - you’re wrong.

Dead wrong…

It’s different this time, folks! It’s doing all of this - spreading more, and hurting more, and killing more and causing more disruption to everyday people’s lives!! Don’t you understand???

Why aren’t you scared?? Why aren’t you rushing out to get your latest, greatest boosties for guaranteed robust protection???

Are you MAD???

And please, puleeeze, stop perpetuating misinformation that this is mostly a gay guy’s disease or that the reason it started spreading among minors was due to sexual depravity and pedophilia.

That is patently false and an affront to The Science™.

But it’s… it’s… diffffferent this time, we swear… just please be scared and take your shots. PlEaSe?

Here’s the thing.

If pattern recognition is your strong suit, you’re probably calling bullshit on all things “monkeypox” “bird flu” “COVID-24” or “Disease X.” You’re probably thinking it’s gonna be a mostly made-up thing, and the real concern will be the JYNNEOS vaccine (Jinn meaning ‘hidden spirit’ or ‘demon’ in Arabic and Eos being the personification of dawn - dawn of demons?)

Interestingly, while the JYNNEOS jab itself is not mRNA-based (reportedly), plenty of the gene juices are being developed…

And it’s not like the JYNNEOS jab is somehow safe because it’s not mRNA. On the contrary, the package insert shows 2.3% of recipients experienced serious adverse events (SAEs) and another 1.3% experienced cardiac adverse events of special interest (AESIs) which for some reason, were considered separately from serious adverse events…

But what if it’s more than just another bioweapon injection disguised as a vaccine we have to worry about? What if the stage is now set?

What if this is Phase 2?

What if our beloved pathocrats, Satanists, and assorted psychopaths with power were able to convince a vast percentage of Planet Earth to repeatedly dose themselves with something that primed them for the next “pandemic”?

What if “Mpox” is nothing more than the symptoms of VAIDS?

Remember Pfizer’s own documents? Their little LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST?

What if the dysregulated immune systems of millions if not billions of people are now going to be ravaged by a disease that would otherwise do very little?

Heck, what if the disease doesn’t even exist (which many people believe of COVID), and we’re just now reaching the point at which the slow-kill bioweapon injections are producing side effects similar to those associated with “Mpox”?

Of course, some will say that the outbreak in the Congo (where presumably mRNA was not a hot take) points to the obvious fact that this is real.

Even so, it would be easy to expand the symptomatology and conflate COVID jab adverse events with an actual disease, especially if the COVID jab made people more susceptible to such a disease through weakened immune systems.

Just look at what they did with the COVID virus itself! Now even the common cold is “COVID” in the minds of the brainwashed masses.

But speaking of brainwashed masses, who’s one of the big players responsible for this? Who is the Dr. Mengele-Face-of-Democide known the world over?

None other than our Lord & Savior, Doctor Anthony Stephen Fauci, and according to one anonymous poster on the far, siloed niches of the interwebs, his prints are all over this.

Is this Phase 2 of something?

Given Fraudci’s dubious dealings with HIV/AIDS in the ’80s, it might just be…

Check this out:

link may be broken

The whole GP120 thing is quite intriguing indeed …

And then there’s this little n u g g e t…

So maybe there’s something more to this?

Maybe those of us who didn’t get jabbed will be mostly fine but this thing will knock the ‘boosted’ hard? Or maybe it’s still just all bullshit?

As for that one person outside of Africa supposedly affected by the latest “clade” of this virus?

So what we have right now, so far, is a big and fat, cricket-filled nothingburger.

Will it continue to be a nothingburger? That’s hard to say, but what we can say is that something is up, and it smells from Hell to High Heaven. Whether it’s another PCR PSYOP, an actual bioweapon, the clinically similar ‘side effects’ of the mRNA injections, or susceptibility from immunodysregulation (i.e., VAIDS), remains to be seen.

It’s probably a combo.

But rest assured. If you’re keeping yourself in good health and not in any of the ‘risk groups,’ this thing is probably not going to be much of a bother. The media will do their best to gaslight us into the next dimension, but that’s it. That’s all they have. If you just assume what they say is bullshit, you’re on the right track 99.9% of the time.

Remember: the real virus is the mind virus. So whatever happens, let’s promise that we’ll do our best to keep people informed. We’ll do our best to stay vigilant but rational, unmoved by the bogus fearmongering and COVID-style propaganda that fooled so many before.

But more than anything, promise me that at the end of the day, whatever happens, however crazy things may seem or get, we NEVER repeat this…