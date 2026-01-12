In a recent article , I briefly discussed what the latest changes to the childhood injection schedule may or may not mean.

Now, it seems, that there may still be more to come, and if there’s one good barometer for that, it’s newspapers like the NYT - when they’re pissed.

Again, like most of you, I want zero bioweapons on some stupid schedule. But, as I mentioned in my recent article, this may represent merely the first step (so long as we keep pressing and pushing).

So let’s keep doing exactly that!!

The NYT article clearly states that the recent changes to the schedule are - as we’ve said - far from comprehensive:

However, according to some, this is merely the beginning. The changes are just gaining traction, hopefully propelled by growing public approval:

Will we ever reach a point at which no bioweapon and nanoweapon injections are on ‘the schedule’?

Hard to say. The mostly realistic cynic in me says no, but then again, that’s a guarantee if we just accept it.

No time for self-fulfilling prophecies.

Let’s keep pushing and holding feet to the fire!

God Bless

Share