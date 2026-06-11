Entomological warfare has been around for far longer than people realize.

Flash back to Imperial Japan, the 1930s and early ’40s, when a clandestine WWII biological and chemical warfare R&D unit did what no humans had done before.

They called it: Unit 731.

Covert, experimental, and absolutely, unequivocally disgusting and destructive in its activities. Thousands of unconsenting human subjects. Fatal, Frankenstein vivisection. No anesthesia. No forewarning. No mercy.

In totality, the type of torture porn that not even the darkest minds could envision. Deadly pathogens like bubonic plague and cholera, extreme temperature conditions, and the utilization of crushing pressure chambers to test the limits of the human body and mind.

Oh, and lest we forget…

flea bombs

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The extensive biological and chemical experimentations of Imperial Japan, unfortunately, were just the start. Beyond the country’s use of flea, mosquito, and other arthropod vectors, the well-documented Japanese war crimes would only inspire more gruesome and inconceivable acts.

In fact, following the war, the U.S. authorities granted immunity to many Unit 731 scientists in exchange for their research data.

Nazi Germany, too, wanted in on the fun, and implemented its own entomological warfare program (although nowhere near the scale of its Japanese counterpart).

By and large, insects were found to be a critical disease vector. Specifically, mosquitoes, which would go on to be studied and manipulated for decades to come.

Whether it was for covert military purposes, public health initiatives, or other stated and implied reasons, the use of these pesky, buzzing proboscis-wielding flies became more central than ever.

So it’s no surprise. Thanks to their direct blood access, high mobility, and formidable pathogen adaptability, mosquitoes have become known for all sorts of transmitted goodies.

To name just a few: yellow fever, malaria, dengue, and Zika.

And the United States is no stranger to these vectors…

The question is: how many of these occurred naturally and how many resulted from bioweapons programs?

Although we’ll likely never know definitively, the history of experiments and operations in the states certainly raises eyebrows.

Simply consider the ’50s, when airplanes in “Operation Big Buzz” and “Operation Drop Kick” dumped upwards of a million mosquitoes over communities in Georgia and Florida.

Although the mosquitoes were said to be uninfected, these ‘tests’ served as proof of the incredible dispersal, survival, and blood-feeding behavior of the insects.

In some cases, mosquitoes spread over 2+ miles, entering homes and biting countless people more quickly than ever expected.

As for the hundreds of thousands to millions of citizens affected? Many of them would never forget, their children and grandchildren holding onto a generational government distrust as they rightly should.

Nowadays, of course, the game has elevated to a whole new level. We’re no longer talking about just ‘testing’ mosquitoes that are ‘uninfected.’ These days, it’s about genetic modification. Gain of function. Hybrid mosquitoes that are more weaponized tech than anything natural.

The United States knows all too well what that means, too, stemming from its early Fort Detrick and Plum Island Animal Disease Center experiments, many of which have been linked to the outbreak of Lyme disease and other anomalous infections.

The line between what is natural and what is synthetic is clearly blurred.

Additionally, given that the operations were highly compartmentalized, it’s been easy for many people to deny direct involvement.

All the while, the questions - and concerns - continue to pile higher and higher…

But again, nowadays, the powers-that-be don’t even bat an eye at the prospect of tweaking insects, delivering them by the millions into human populations, and seeing what happens.

All of the major public health authorities have formal documents detailing the use of these modified arthropods. Specifically, modified mosquitoes.

And, as with all bioweapons, it’s always under the guise of defense. All about addressing the “world’s most important parasitic infectious diseases” by “attacking mosquito vectors… to reduce the transmission of these diseases in endemic areas.”

What could go wrong?

Which brings us to modern day.

As of the writing of this article, June of 2026, we are now facing a truly unprecedented prospect in terms of genetically modified mosquitoes. No longer are these testing and large-scale vector programs carried out only by military organizations.

No longer is it mostly within the purview of private biotech companies or international and so-called philanthropic entities.

Now, we have multinational tech conglomerates taking the reins. Not just any internet-related, cloud computing, software-producing, or AI-developing companies - but one of the most powerful in the world of its kind.

We’re talking Google.

Although ostensibly the company’s “Debug” initiative is about reducing disease-spreading mosquito populations, we’d be naive and frankly stupid to buy that official narrative.

Even if the intentions were completely pure and good, the sheer number of mosquitoes slated to be released should give anyone pause.

But let’s take a step back.

This is 64 million mosquitoes in total. We’re told that these “good bugs” are designed to mate with wild females, which then makes their eggs non-viable and lowers local mosquito populations over generations.

We’re told it’s a benevolent, high-tech, eco-friendly solution to a longstanding problem.

We’re told it’s for the betterment of Humanity.

But here’s what we’re not told:

Bio-Surveillance & Data Harvesting - Google already tracks us through phones, searches, cameras, sensors, you name it. Now, they’re using AI (powered by monstrous data centers everywhere) that creates literal flying drones in your backyard. It’s easy to see how later iterations - or those soon to be deployed - could be engineered with tracking markers and even DNA sampling abilities. Mapping human genetics and feeding all of it, of course, into the Google hivemind. Population Control/Depopulation - We have to ask ourselves, why is a search/advertising company all of a sudden the world’s largest mosquito breeder? Could these hybrid insects be used to disrupt ecosystems, impacting human biology through undisclosed payloads and permanently damaging the wildlife food chain? Remember, mosquitoes are a vital link in the food chain, serving as a crucial source of sustenance for a variety of wildlife, including fish, amphibians, birds, and bats. If the food chain is affected, it affects you and me too. So what if… what if ultimately, it’s not about mosquitoes but you and me? What if we are the “bug” they wish to “de”? Profit + Control - We’ve seen this a million times before, especially with the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP. They create the problem, amplifying fear and paranoia around diseases, and then offer cutting-edge ‘solutions,’ making them sound exciting and transformative. From there, companies can provide monitoring services, enhanced public health data subscriptions, and even “vaccines” for all the emerging mosquito-borne variants they created. This positions companies like Google as the ‘saviors of humanity,’ while simultaneously distracting people from all their dark, glaring controversies. The Unfortunate “Accident” - In this Debug initiative, Google plans to rear male mosquitoes with a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia, which in turn prevents procreation. But what if Wolbachia stops being completely harmless to humans and the environment? What if it jumps species, mutates, or interacts badly with GM mosquitoes from other programs? What if it becomes ‘gain of function’ by accident or design? This could be beta-testing for larger-scale bio-engineering efforts, and even if it isn’t, it could lead to hybridization, creating more resistant and aggressive mosquitoes.

The bottom line is simple: we’re never told the Truth.

The main reason I write incessantly about the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP, about Transhumanism, and about Satanism, is because they’re all inextricably intertwined.

It’s not to live in the past; it’s to learn from the past, which many people do not want to do, in many cases, because they tacitly supported these types of horrors through their ignorance or passivity.

Could the release of 60+ million modified mosquitoes go swimmingly well?

Unlikely, but perhaps.

Could there be totally benign reasons for all this - could it be exactly as we’re told and nothing more?

Perhaps, but almost certainly not.

At the end of the day, history is the best teacher. We know we’ve been lied to. We know evil exists. And we know agendas are continuously implemented to control, hurt, and kill you, me, and all the people we love.

So remember that.

Because while an idyllic world would see nothing but benevolent means to benevolent ends, we don’t exist in such a place. We never have, and we most certainly never will if we sit back and accept what we’re told.

Today is the day to question it all, before all of it comes back to literally bite us in the ass…