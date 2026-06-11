Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Liz's avatar
Liz
7h

I am concerned about the ecological impact - as you point out, mosquitoes are a major food source. Man playing God/Mother Nature never turns out well.

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Michael Law Cobb's avatar
Michael Law Cobb
7h

Just another reason to not trust the government.

Not new, news for many but more information is seeping out from the swamp.

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