"mRNA and the Lay of the Land"

First, Some Good News:

Now, Some Bad News:

Moderna “mRNA” pipeline -

https://www.modernatx.com/research/product-pipeline

BioNtech “mRNA” pipeline -

https://www.biontech.com/int/en/home/pipeline-and-products/pipeline.html

And Finally, How to Stay Informed:

At this point, I recommend avoiding ALL injectables wherever possible, whether it’s a “vaccine,” novocaine, GLP-1s, whatever.

But, if you cannot avoid them, particularly in the case of a “vaccine,” go through the following:

Confirm the exact brand/name

Ask: “What type of vaccine is this—mRNA, protein subunit, or something else? Can you show me the brand name and the package insert or fact sheet?”

Providers must identify the specific product (e.g., Comirnaty or Spikevax), although the Plandemic PSYOP showed us that lawlessness and moral ambiguity are rampant. Not to mention, they didn’t tell people what was actually in the C-19 injections…

Receive and Read the VIS/Fact Sheet

A Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) or Fact Sheet is required by the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

Check here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/current-vis/index.html

All VISs should be written in plain language and describe benefits, risks, and the injection type.

Request and Review the Package Insert

An FDA-approved or authorized “vaccine” should have a detailed package insert that states the title and technology, the various components, and so on.

You can ask the provider or clinic staff for a printed or digital copy prior to consent.

You can also download it yourself in advance:

Ensure You Have Full Informed Consent

It’s your legal and ethical right, even in Upside-Down Demon-Clown World.

And it’s not just a form you sign—it’s a process.

The provider must explain:

What the vaccine is (i.e., technology type)

How it works

Benefits/risks

Alternatives

Your right to refuse

Now, you’re likely thinking, yea, this is if people are honest actors, but the COVID Era showed us that many aren’t, and ethics are dubious at best.

If there’s a plan to depopulate us through a Sickness-for-Business model, they’re not exactly going to come out and tell us.

Which is why I recommend trying to avoid anything that is injected in any form - especially if you’re going under for surgery.

Because if there’s anything the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal wants most, it’s to get us while we’re fast asleep…