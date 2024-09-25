The public is not ready for this.

But why would they be? It’s been censored and demonized at every turn. It’s been written away before it could ever gain any steam, from the very beginning, and suppressed at every new beginning of some concern, inquiry, or thought bubble.

Nanotech???

But the main term isn’t nanotech, is it?

It’s “nanobot” - oh my.

But I get it. As somebody who cares deeply about words, I understand how “nanobot” connotes a certain unsettling feeling in many, especially some most steeped in our movement. It engenders this image of a buncha miniature robots zipping around our bodies with their mechanical arms or whatever making changes…

It is, as many people would say, firmly in the realm of Sci-Fi.

or is it?

So how about another term?

“Nanites”?

But people don’t wanna think of “nanites” or “nanobots” or “nanorobots” because that confers a level of sentience or at least pre-programming, which many esteemed researchers and scientific minds don’t attribute to the contents of injections.

After all, it could be just well-poisoning to make us ‘anti-vaxxers’ look even crazier, right?

So what if people have observed these things at microscale, and then other people actually viewed them at a nanoscale or damn near it, and so what if 26 researchers/research teams have seen weird shit across 16 countries and 5 continents?

And so what if we’ve got people growing weird never-before-seen-clots that some say look exactly like the much smaller-scale anomalies?

Sure, things can self-assemble (and self-replicate) without being robots or sentient “biohybrids,” but what’s going on with this shit?

And what’s up with the similarities to circuitry?

More importantly, what’s up with the similarities to the known nanostructures in nanotech literature?

In one Spanish examination of nanostructures found by La Quinta Columna, they appear eerily similar to those mentioned in the literature.

Specifically, the "quad-triangles nanoantenna" and "plasmonic bowtie”…

Again, it’s not like this stuff is totally novel or unheard of. If you do a scant search of the research, you find that these structures have ‘promising’ applications for all kinds of things.

Interesting, isn’t it, given that we’ve been hearing reports of MAC addresses stemming from the jabbed, ever since these injections first rolled out?

Or how about those who have witnessed these structures light up, in some cases for days, when exposed to EMF?

Or even multiply suddenly and significantly, as evidenced when exposed for just one hour to a wireless recharger?

Speaking of intra-body nanonetworks, isn’t there a vital patent for that?

Or a ‘standard’ which is nothing new, which I’m sure will continue to be used for completely innocuous means for the betterment and enjoyment of humankind…

Again, the idea that untold masses of people were injected with some form of self-assembling, self-replicating nanotech isn’t really all that crazy.

In fact, many researchers have speculated that it’s nanorouters designed to connect people to some greater network.

Can it be used to literally mind-body control them?

Who knows, but the similarities between what’s being found and what’s known in the literature, again, are striking…

Now , we can play Devil’s Advocate on this all day, and why shouldn’t we?

We can doubt the veracity of these findings. We can say these people don’t know what they’re looking at. That they have a penchant for sensationalism, that maybe they even lied or exaggerated because they have some vendetta against Big Pharma (who doesn’t?).

We can call these connections and inferences tenuous at best - we can immediately dismiss this stuff because certain preconditions and rigors were not met.

Heck, we can just say that it’s all just fuckin nonsense because it doesn’t come from some sanitized, ‘peer-reviewed’ article of import.

But isn’t that the exact attitude that got us into this mess?

And it doesn’t stop with weird nanorouters or nanocircuits or whatever the Hell they are…

After all, you might’ve heard of a recent study that has a lot of people in a tizzy. It’s longitudinal and appears to show all kinds of fascinating structures growing and coalescing and reproducing.

Of course, these odd observations may not be that odd or unexpected after all…

According to Dr. Anne S. Ulrich, director of the Institute of Biological Interfaces and Chair of Biochemistry at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, it’s all a to-do about nothing.

“It has long been known in the field of biophysics that all of the intriguing geometries described here by Lee and Broudy (2024) can emerge naturally from lipid preparations, as are used in the modRNA vaccinations in the form of lipid nanoparticles. They may show up especially when samples are stored over extended periods—or under inappropriate conditions. The astonishing μm-sized architectures can be explained by a simple physical process called lipid self-assembly. Notably, lipids make up the bulk of the vaccine ingredients, in other words, 2.5 mg/ml(one quarter of which is cholesterol), compared to a mere 0.1 mg/ml modRNA, in the presence of about 100 mg/ml sucrose and salts (as declared for ready-to-use Comirnaty/BNT162b2). Therefore, instead of seeking an explanation for the strange objects in terms of exotic additives, it is more plausible to start looking at the materials that are already known to be abundantly present in the injectable formulations.”

This all seems reasonable, huh?

But what about the other strange structures that are appearing in vials and body fluid samples across the world?

Sure, the technology has existed for some time to self-assemble all kinds of exceedingly tiny components and particles, just ask Rice University and their use of “Teslaphoresis.”

That’s nothing new…

But what about ‘The Thing’?

If you haven’t heard of the thing - which many believe is either the hydra vulgaris or some augmented hybrid thereof - it’s an interesting little discovery.

It could be the misunderstanding of something common, some kind of ‘accidental’ parasite, or something more…

Some have even called it the “nano octopus,” which is an interesting term for sure…

Could it be the hydra vulgaris, a seemingly immortal organism beloved in transhumanist circles for its coveted features and potential applications?

Some even argue that these strange findings - if not contamination or otherwise explicable - could be somehow related to potentially lethal “Trypanosoma cruzi parasites.”

But let’s take a step back here.

Because we’re dealing with all kinds of weird terms that surely can be explained rationally, simply, and naturally, right?

Besides, who wants to throw around words like “biohybrid magnetic robots,” “nanites,” “nano octopuses,” “nanorouters” - it all just sounds so crazy, right?

But does that mean it’s wrong?

After all, “bio-hybrid magnetic robots” aren’t exactly fiction…

And if we listen to the words of those who have reported this apparent nanocircuitry, one thing seems certain…

The literature corresponds closely:

“In the original image, a well-delimited drop can be seen in which there's a crystalline structure of quadrangular or cubic shape. If you look closely, you can see some marks in these crystals with a regular pattern, well delimited in some cases, but limited by the optics of the microscope. The finding has been possible by isolating each quadrangular crystal by applying a process of rastering, focusing, and delimitation of the edges of the image... Once this process was completed, a draft was drawn with the lines and patterns inscribed on the crystal, creating a clean outline of what actually looked like a circuit. It was very striking to find parallel and perpendicular lines with a distribution far from what would be fractal patterns —which would correspond, then, to crystals' randomness—which allowed us to automatically infer the possibility that it had been the product of manufacturing." Therefore, we looked for similar patterns in the scientific literature that had a similar scheme to the circuit that had just been drawn. The result of the search was almost immediate since the pattern of a quantum dot nanorouter was found…”

And of course, it’s not like these tiny little buggers are just floating around in isolation. The reported self-assembly and self-replication (if that’s even the term) also jives quite well with the scientific literature.

It is well-established that Quantum Cellular Automata (QCA) can create all sorts of “cables and circuits” that take a “variety of shapes, schemes, and applications,” making “complex structures” that reproduce “the electronic diagrams of the transistors, processors, transceivers, multiplexers, and demultiplexers.”

How’s that for technical jargon?

No wonder these injections are ‘gene therapies’…

And by the way, certain alleged Pfizer whistleblowers have been saying this kinda stuff for a while now…

But if this is all true, and is, in fact, happening in God-knows-how-many bodies worldwide, why aren’t we seeing more weirdness?

As if the untold millions dead, dying, and diseased from these jabs isn’t enough, people want more evidence?

When’s the zombie apocalypse, they’ll jest.

Why aren’t people turning into mind-controlled automatons, they’ll ask.

When’s the mass casualty event when the 5G pulses are modulated just perfectly, say some.

Well, if the work of some researchers indicates anything, it’s that many people’s bodies may have ‘taken.’ In other words, their bodies have found a way - at least for now - to coexist symbiotically with all of this.

Could that be why massive ‘calamari clots’ have been pulled from cadavers, from people who dropped dead suddenly without a symptom in sight?

The answer is, we don’t know.

We don’t know if any of that will happen, or if it does, at what scale.

As the massive jumps in excess mortality and morbidity have shown us, it’s easy to dupe the public. It’s easy to hide millions upon millions of injected-killed and injected-injured with the wave of a wand.

Blame it on something else. Use statistical sleight of hand. Manipulate the fear and ego of the masses to keep them from ever consciously admitting what they may have done to themselves and to others through coercion or pressure.

What we do know is that these types of intra-corporeal nanonetworks have long been the wet dream of globalist transhumanists.

That is not up for debate.

So if we take a step back and try to be honest about all this, it’s hard not to get lost in the murk. The variation between vials/batches seems to be only possible with the near-infinite differentiation of some AI-hivemind.

Sure, it sounds like a dystopian Sci-Fi movie, but why wouldn’t it?

After all, aren’t we firmly in unchartered fucking territory? Haven’t we been for quite a while now, with the whole COVID farce opening Pandora’s Box?

Look, I’m not going to pretend to understand what these things are.

Are they just abnormal expressions of normal bodily processes, as many have suggested?

Are they entirely new “nanobots,” as many have suggested, leading to every health problem under the Sun?

Are they simultaneously artificial and organic, self-assembling, self-replicating, “biohybrid robots” in a sense?

Besides, if the goal was to connect humanity to some bio-nano network, wouldn’t the most sensible way to do that be through technology that mirrored our own inner workings? Not only would such a thing provide plausible deniability cover, but it would also increase the likelihood of bio-nano ‘assimilation’ or ‘integration.’

But I digress…

Because as deep as this rabbit hole appears to go, and as much as there still is to learn, sometimes we have to detach. Breathe fresh air. Touch some grass. Gaze at a sunrise or sunset.

Remember the simple things that make us human…

Because I have a sneaking feeling, despite the seeming Satanic machinery at work here, with all its unimaginable sophistication and dispiriting implications - I think we can beat it.

Because no man, no flawed human or group of humans, however powerful, can defeat the Divine.

And that, dear reader, is our ace in the hole…

