What if tyrannical powers bent on human enslavement didn’t need to overtly control us? What if those that sought to eradicate humanity - and humanness itself - never even had to lift a finger?

The thing is, many of us will never forget. We’ll refer to the draconian protocols and ludicrous brainwashing that captivated so many minds and bodies. We’ll remind those we know, those who will actually listen, about what was done.

Common sense was lost, replaced by an institutionalized senselessness. It was imposed upon young and old, strong and weak, smart and dumb, across the spectrum of societies, countries, and populations of the planet.

The more ridiculous it seemed to those of us who critically thought, the harder it seemed it was forced upon us.

Political rallies, filled with people of a particular political persuasion? Allowed. Encouraged, even.

Churches and gyms and ‘socially-distanced’ events of another kind? Strictly forbidden.

We had armed guards in some countries approaching families on a balmy beach day, with nobody in sight for miles, forcing them to return home.

We had people coughing and hacking, before returning their two or even three masks above their mouths and noses as required.

Families disintegrated, friends stopped talking, and the world was decisively divided along reductionist, asinine terms: unvaccinated vs vaccinated, anti-science vs pro-science, pro-vaccine vs anti-vaccine.

Followers and freethinkers.

And if you dared to resist, if you dared to never bow at the Altar of COVID, you were immediately excommunicated. In many places, barred from public spaces, fired from careers, and ordered to wither indoors, while the one thing we all really, truly needed - sunlight and fresh air - beckoned us to return to sanity.

In some of the more authoritarian-gripped countries, we even had people arrested merely for questioning online what should have been blatant propaganda to all…

But while it’s easy to point to the draconian protocols and ludicrous brainwashing of that insane period, noting the very raw and real measures that were taken, we can’t forget that sheer force is only part of the equation.

Oftentimes, people will warn that we must learn from that ‘era’ so that it never happens again. And we must. But what if such forceful measures are no longer needed?

What if - in a large swath of the global population, at least - the early mechanisms of control have already been… installed?

Now, of course, this is uncharted territory for many. It’s taboo. It’s crazy. It’s too far out there to be taken seriously, even among those who purport to champion medical freedom and transparency.

After all, who would honestly believe that self-assembling microelectronics could be implanted in people?

How could such a thing be done?

Who would want to do such a thing?

Scalable intracorporeal nanocircuitry certainly couldn’t be real - could it?

The truth is, this is not something impossible or far-fetched or fodder for schizoids. It’s been around for far longer than we admit. Does that mean it was injected in mass? Does that mean it can completely control the bodies or minds of given individuals or populations?

Perhaps not, at least not at large scale, but the technology does exist, the patents are all there, and the overarching agenda is hiding in plain sight…

There’s a War for Your Mind, and It’s Already Well Underway

Just ask Nita A. Farahany, a professor, futurist, and apparent transhumanist, who has given many speeches before the World Economic Forum, TED, and numerous ‘advanced science’ conferences.

In the WEF Annual Meeting 2023 session on “Ready for Brain Transparency?,” Farahany talked cavalierly about the capabilities of scanning the brain, decoding your thoughts and feelings, and ultimately steering your behaviors - all without you ever even knowing.

Consider this: Have you ever seen something, or even thought something, with your device turned off or nowhere near you, and then you go home and you get specific ads on your phone or computer that are so targeted you wonder how they possibly could know?

Merely listen to the words of Farahany. They are unsettling, to say the least:

“You may be surprised to learn that a future with advanced brain-monitoring technology has already arrived. It used to be that there was very little we could tell from EEG activity, but already, using consumer wearable devices like headbands, hats, earbuds, headphones, or tiny tattoos worn behind your ear, we can pick up brainwave activity. These devices can detect emotional states, such as whether you are happy, sad, or angry, and even decode faces, simple shapes, numbers, or your PIN number to your bank account, moving past passwords quickly. Neural signatures are unique and can be used as a biometric for passwords, which is really effective. Are you seeing this all come together? We’re talking about your digital identification, where your unique neural signatures can serve as a biometric for passwords, potentially resembling futuristic concepts like the mark of the beast. For instance, a government could subpoena an employee’s brainwave data from the past year, raising concerns about privacy, as seen in cases where someone was considered a co-conspirator based on data from work-issued brain-sensing earbuds. This is wild, but reports from the World Economic Forum and experts like a researcher from Duke University confirm this technology is already here. These sensors and AI algorithms can detect emotions like rage, sadness, and anxiety, allowing employers to see the data and adjust a worker’s day, such as changing break times, switching projects, or sending them home. This could be helpful, like alerting train drivers when they start to fall asleep, but would you let your employer read your brainwaves? This is coming to workplaces in 2023, enabling surveillance of the human mind and potentially exploiting daydreams or other mental activities. This includes pre-conscious and subconscious recognition memory signals, which governments have used to interrogate criminals by detecting recognition of co-conspirators or murder weapons. This is both frightening and promising. When it comes to artificial intelligence, human enhancement, and implications for spirituality, this goes beyond spirituality to questions of eternity. On the promising side, monitoring bodily functions in real time, like with temporary tattoos, offers health benefits. Klaus Schwab has noted that implantables will follow wearables, with innovations like tiny circuits and biometric rings that tie into electronics and phones to track cycles, offering benefits especially for women.”

It makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

Given that many technologies are often well beyond what is disclosed to the public, you have to wonder. What did they actually inject many people with? Why are so many of the injected giving off MAC addresses, or otherwise inexplicable signals?

Could this really be an intrabody control grid as Mik Andersen and others have envisioned?

From sophisticated chip structures to crystalline formations, quantum dots, hydrogel microswimmers, plasmonic nanoantennas, carbon nanotubes, nanorouters, and other anomalous biohybrid entities, it all still defies satisfactory explanation.

But - and I point this out endlessly - the overlapping discoveries of numerous researchers and scientists can’t all be quackery, can they?

The early discoveries of undisclosed ingredients, just from July 2021 to August 2022, by “at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents using spectroscopic and microscopic analysis” - they can’t all be fools and conspiracy theorists, can they?

In a perfect world, they would be. They’d all be fringe loons simply fearmongering, and the truth would be that nothing bad happened, the “vaccines” were actual vaccines, and nobody anywhere, for any reason, planned to covertly inject a large portion of the planet with some sort of newfangled, virtually alien technology.

In the ideal world, any talk of harmful self-assembling nanoelectronics and nanobots is purely and simply Sci-Fi.

Unless, of course, we take Bill Gates at his word when he implies it’s all just one big experiment with “lipid nanoparticles” that are “very self-assembling.”

Unless, of course, we listen to the words of Ido Bachelet from his 2013 TEDMED talk when he tells us that a single syringe can contain “a thousand billion robots,” all of which can be used to “build any type of universal computer you want.”

Nanorobots, mind you, that “carry antennae… made from metal nanoparticles… [and] have an actual IP address.”

Or how about the partnership two years later, in 2015?

See, if we take all these transhumanists at their word when they openly discuss ‘surveillance under the skin’ of us ‘hackable animals,’ and the COVID-19 Plandemic serving as the perfect path to that outcome - it becomes obvious.

Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore…

And then, as if this heaping of dystopian future fun isn’t fun enough, we’ve got another issue to wrap our minds around.

After all, it’s nice to assume that those of us who didn’t take the C-19 nanoweapon injections, and somehow didn’t get exposed via shedding/transmission, are largely in the clear.

That is, if we didn’t get Trojan-horsed by the ‘test.’

You remember the test, don’t you? Personally, I avoided it like the plague, but I know many ‘unvaccinated’ people who were subjected to it, to work, to travel, just to go about their daily lives.

Many joked that it was like the swab was tickling their brain.

Others - a small number - but others nonetheless, told me that they actually felt like they got poisoned or infected from the swab.

Sound crazy?

Maybe.

Or maybe, just maybe, that was part of the plan to sneak-attack us lovely little dissidents…

If there’s a concerted effort to covertly cross our blood-brain-barriers with nanoparticles and God-knows-what-else, could this have been a primer? Perhaps not as invasive as an injectable, but nonetheless a way to set the stage for later body violations?

My body my choice, except in the case of medical rape, apparently…

Of course, even if you didn’t get the nasopharyngeal swab, or use any kind of test for that matter, and even if you didn’t take any injections and aren’t another data point in the extensive shedding data, there’s still one… more… thing… you might have to consider…

And that thing would be literally… everything.

According to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, we’re already inundated. The world’s been sprayed, saturated - you name it.

In an interview at the World Ethical Data Forum on September 20, 2018, not long before his communications were cut and he was arrested, Assange spoke of something that’s as sophisticated as it is terrifying…

“And in terms of the Internet of Things, there are research prototypes now, which I assume are being used by intelligence agencies, but with very small electronic circuits that you can just put in paper or put in paint, or on the walls, that are powered by the GSM stations, and they operate as the GSM radio wave passes through them. It gives them enough power for a very small amount of time to do things. So obviously that tendency is going to continue. That’s not like the Internet of Things; it’s like intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere, like confetti, in everything.”

Question is, how sophisticated has this stuff become?

We already know that there are virtually endless types of smart materials and programmable matter, from nanotech semiconductors to DNA nanobots, all of which can self-assemble and adapt in almost inconceivable ways.

Could all these things be what researchers are finding inside the “ mmRNA ” injected?

Could they be what researchers are finding in rainwater, dental anesthetics, and the bodily fluids of people who have never taken any “vaccines” or ever even been injected with anything?

Could these findings help explain the inexplicable structures, often discarded by the uninformed (or scared-shitless) as aberrant biological morphology?

But hey, I’m sure the likes of Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Ray Kurzweil, and Mr. “ Liquid Computing ” himself, Charles Lieber, have no such thing in mind.

I’m sure they haven’t supported, pushed, invented, and invested toward any sort of futuristic transhumanist vision. And even if they have and continue to do so, I’m sure it’s all for our best interests.

I mean, it’s not like Bill Gates of Hell has talked about slowing future population growth through “vaccines” (couched in pretty humanitarian terms as merely wanting to reduce child mortality rates, thereby leading families to have fewer children).

Just ask his wife.

He would never inject us with self-assembling nanocircuitry or try to ‘chip’ us like cattle!

I wonder why she divorced him?

But marital infidelity and creepy predilections aside, this goes far beyond one man.

Even one man worth over $100 billion who has invested in virtually every dubious project under the Sun, from actually blocking the Sun via solar engineering, to $10 billion spent on “vaccines,” holdings in firms creating GMO seeds and pesticides, pushes for universal IDs via the ID2020 Digital Identity Alliance, and even funding for MIT research in microneedle patches with quantum dots.

According to some ‘conspiracy theorists’ (which in modern-day parlance, just means you’re a critical thinker), all of the nanostuff can be explained via one central document.

Enter: “Nano Domestic Quell”

Although the document has never been verified (nor Edward Snowden’s alleged comments on it), it nonetheless still circulates among those who dare to question the macro- and micro-pollution of our planet - and the nanotech assault that fuels it.

So, whether it’s authentic or not, it certainly alludes to the very real smart materials and programmable matter, or “intelligent evil dust,” as Assange describes it.

Again, what’s interesting about the insinuations of the document is that they jive very cleanly with the findings, assertions, and disclosures of the same nature. People who have no skin in the game, who have never been considered conspiratorial, and who have no knowledge of “Nano Domestic Quell” have witnessed the very things to which it refers.

Namely, nanoscale devices (nanobots or “smart dust”) throughout everything that can be activated by electromagnetic radiation.

Whether it’s consumer products like Coca-Cola (one of Gates’ favorites), drinking water, snack foods, cosmetic products, or just generally our air and agriculture, the problem appears ubiquitous.

And all of this begs the question…

What, on God’s green Earth, can we do about it?

Well, according to polymath and whistleblower Jesse Beltran, who is featured in the upcoming film DS2: Nano Sapiens - sequel to the popular Died Suddenly - it all starts with the scan…

That is, scanning with a JM20-PRO RF Signal Detector to see if you have any sort of electronics inside you. For more conclusive results, you can follow up with more sophisticated routers that more accurately detect semiconductive particles.

With a wide-ranging background in radiology, paramedics, and blended spiritual sciences, Beltran alleges that detections most often occur in the ex-military.

Whether it’s the right and left apex, the bilateral temporomandibular joints that connect the jawbone to the skull, the abdominal region, or other areas, nanomaterials like to assemble at the highest-density nerve endings in the body.

But if any of this sounds like technobabble, the main thing you can do is live as naturally and freely as possible. Simple things. Like intermittent fasting, eating locally sourced foods or growing your own, grounding yourself barefoot, getting regular exercise, getting regular sunlight, and distancing yourself from electromagnetic radiation whenever possible.

And while you’re at it, helping to bring attention to Section 3024 of the 21st Century Cures Act.

As for more naturopathic remedies to undo the degradation of Mother Nature? You’ll be happy to know that there are even studies showing that naturally-sourced, high-grade zeolite has promising effects, especially regarding the semiconductive graphene oxide found in many nano- and micro-scale materials.

That said, the doses and potential side effects will vary by person, so exercise caution when trying it for yourself.

Those, like

also advocate for the use of

combined with vitamin C and other antioxidants.

Bottom line: now, more than ever, is the time to get healthy.

Healthy of body, healthy of mind, healthy of spirit.

I’ll be the first to admit, I struggle at times, especially when I find myself staring into the abyss. I have guilty pleasures and dark afflictions like anyone else, so it helps to periodically detach. After all, to fight this battle, you have to truly understand the evil we face - the darkness.

And the only way to truly know the dark, is to see the light. There is no one without the other.

As an AI-driven technocracy seems nearer than ever, with the likes of Palantir and The Stargate Project, it’s more important than ever that we become as wholly and unabashedly human as humanly possible.

Because at the end of the day, people like you and me can draw as much attention to these issues as possible. We can decry the terrible things we see and know, and try our darnedest to battle them.

But if we aren’t in fighting order, if we don’t remember to likewise connect to the immense Good in this world, the good we can do is limited.

And as the saying goes, attributed to nobody in particular, but perhaps better because of it: “The night teaches us the value of the stars.”

And what beautiful, magnificent, glorious stars they are…