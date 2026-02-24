Problem. Reaction. Solution.

If you’re not familiar with this cornerstone strategy of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal, it’s time to get informed. They did it during the Plandemic PSYOP, and now, as the slow but sure long-term health impacts settle in from the “solution” (the nanoweapon injections), the next phase of the agenda is implemented.

All those anomalous conditions, recurring sicknesses, and general degradation of faculties caused by the nanotech?

Well, looks like it’s about to be ‘solved’ by a similar nanotech as well…

Consider the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT).

I have written extensively about the role of this in the greater Transhumanist Agenda, essentially eroding what makes us human, removing our innate characteristics and qualities, and plugging us into an all-encompassing AI mainframe.

But that’s only the plan for those of us who survive.

Many will inevitably die, living far shorter lifespans due to their injections. Those of us who dodged the death shots, however, will also be exposed to the nanotech through the now-well-established ‘shedding’ or transmission phenomenon.

And then you have the issue of geoengineering - or smart grid engineering - involving patented nanoparticles as well as aluminum, strontium, barium, and other toxic substances injected in the stratosphere to combat “climate change.”

It’s the reason rainwater contains anomalous substances. The reason snow contains anomalous substances. The reason all biomes are measuring high in anomalous substances, all the while the planet’s energy support systems struggle to regenerate.

And perhaps most notably, and increasingly documented, the reason people who have never been ‘vaccinated’ are still finding strange structures in their body fluids.

And what does it all lead to?

Well, for one, when combined with safe & effective injections, it leads to “turbo cancer,” a relatively new phenomenon, as well as more traditional forms of cancer, too. They’re all becoming a fatter cash cow than ever before, even as the drugs used to treat them demonstrate, at best, lackluster efficacy and safety…

And how will these new forms and subtypes of cancer be treated?

With none other than “mRNA.” And not just any type of “mRNA,” but a special Stargate Project “mRNA” that can be personalized to your exact genetics within 48 hours, thanks to - of course - the almighty AI.

But why stop with “mRNA” (whatever the Hell that really means)?

Why stop with “mRNA,” which is shown in Moderna’s own patents to contain self-assembling hydrogels, nanotubes, quantum dots, and metallic, magnetic, semiconductive, precisely controlled nanoparticles, when we can use something else that just a few years ago would have been derided as science fiction?

That’s right, that crazy little thing we all know and love, that Transhumanists have been predicting by the 2030s for decades now.

Early-onset cancer on the rise?

Young people in just the past few years experiencing aggressive malignancies that don’t respond to normal treatments and kill them, in some cases, within mere weeks of diagnosis?

No problem!