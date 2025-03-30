NEVER FORGET: The 2025 Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule
This is why we fight the fight...
There’s a reason children all over are having heart attacks, strokes, cancers, and diseases that don’t even have a name yet.
Sometimes, when I feel that I’m too contrarian, or weird, or negative, or fighting an uphill battle, I remind myself why I do this.
Adults made a choice. But these little kids don’t have one.
First and foremost, we fight for them.
Future generations will look back on this barbaric treatment of children with the same incredulity and horror we now feel for the Inquisition or the Salem witch hunts.
