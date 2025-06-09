Recently somebody asked me why I’m “obsessed” with the COVID injections. In typical fashion, they said that the COVID Era was ‘like 5 years ago’ and that it was time to move on.

In typical fashion, they said that ‘mistakes were made’ and we all needed to ‘just let it go.’

These statements and beliefs, of course, are predictably ignorant. When I explained that there are hundreds of so-called mRNA products in development, for everything from cancer to Lyme disease, and that the FDA just approved a new self-amplifying Moderna injection that causes serious adverse events in nearly 3% of recipients, the individual’s eyes glazed over.

Many people have learned nothing .

They still continue to trust the same Pharma Propaganda Media that invariably lies and deceives concerning many other critical issues.

And yes, while I’ve written in the past about ways to break through this dangerous conditioning, there are certainly no easy answers. Even among those who live in silent regret about getting injected, many of them will not talk about it, will not allow themselves to link injuries to injections.

Many simply do not - or cannot - emotionally and cognitively process the sheer magnitude of this problem.

As for me, I do not and cannot allow what happened to slide.

I’ll never forget how so many people fell for what I thought at the time was an obvious PSYOP. I’ll never forget how society lost its damn mind, with histrionic Karens screaming at you if your double masks fell below your nose.

I’ll never forget how tyrannical governments rounded people up into literal camps, locked them down, beat them down, terminated their jobs, froze their bank accounts, and dehumanized those of us who were smart enough, caring enough, and courageous enough to stand against that torrential tide.

I’ll never forget the lies, the psychopaths, the dystopian mind control impacts that seemed to work so easily on so many, severing family ties, ruining lifelong friendships, and pitting people against one another (instead of against the evildoers behind it all).

So in closing, and I know I’ve posted this before, but for me, it is extremely illustrative of something we can #NeverForget, because given that these psychos know they can manipulate the populace to think and behave so irrationally, they will certainly try it again…

