For those of you in the United States, is this part of the change we’ve been hoping for?

Just this past Friday, President Trump issued an executive order targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

This, following a memorandum in December wherein Trump instructed the CDC to review the childhood vaccine schedule, and an announcement in January, when RFK Jr. vowed an overhaul to eliminate 6 of the 17 injections on the schedule.

Which a federal judge later blocked…

The current executive order purportedly furthers these efforts, requiring a review and potential updates to the childhood schedule.

But what difference will it truly make? Is it simply rhetorical, as some have said? Would it even be enforced?

And of course, as many of you want, will we ever reach a point where injections are mostly gone?

After all, there are still 11 injections on the schedule if all of this were to go through and actually be implemented.

You can learn more about the EO by clicking on the photos below:

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