Published on April 7th, the paper provides a persuasive foundation for why “vaccines” are causing so many neurodevelopmental problems, and why so few establishment experts are talking about it…

It’s a great read if you’re wondering why these entrenched conglomerates and power structures never ‘find’ any connection between vaccination and the many disabilities, diseases, and disorders exploding in prevalence in just recent decades.

So just to lay the groundwork…

By now you’ve probably heard of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 which has prevented hundreds of thousands of vaccine victims from compensation. And obviously, you’ve heard of the more recent Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, “authorized in 2020 and amended 12 times by 2024.”

The fact is, these entities are heavily shielded from liability, have no incentive to tell the truth, and even if they finally discovered their moral compasses, don’t want to implicate themselves.

For these primary reasons, explosions in disorders like autism are attributed to anything but the injections. Amazing how many of the same people who admit the impacts of toxins in the food, air, and water will lose their minds when you suggest toxins delivered intramuscularly wouldn’t have similar if not worse effects…

In fact, one of the common explanations offered for today’s U.S. prevalence of 1 in 31 children is that the diagnostic capabilities have simply improved.

Unfortunately, as Dr. Bjelogrlic indicates, the CDC’s own findings would seem to dispute this…

Then, of course, is the issue of safety and efficacy.

We’ve all heard the “S & F” mantra for the COVID shots, still mindlessly repeated in some circles by those who haven’t done the research, live in denial, and/or are corrupt and covering their tracks.

But what about “vaccines” in general?

Do so-called clinical trials actually show that these injections protect against disease while also causing little to no harm?

Do we even have a stable definition for “vaccines” given that they appear (at least in the case of mRNA) to have shifted from providing 'immunity' to providing an 'immune response'?

Merriam-Webster sure isn’t helping with disambiguation…

“According to an archived version of the dictionary's website, Merriam-Webster formerly said a "vaccine" was "a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that is administered to produce or artificially increase immunity to a particular disease." The new definition of "vaccine", published in May, reads: "a preparation that is administered – as by injection – to stimulate the body's immune response against a specific infectious agent or disease."

But this is only a symptom of the problem.

As Dr. Bjelogrlic notes, many of the ‘placebo-controlled’ studies don’t appear to be using proper placebos at all:

“In most clinical trials, the control group receives another vaccine against the same or a different disease. Such trials are powerless to show anything other than a possible difference in the number of adverse events between the vaccines given to the control group and those given to the treatment group.”

And when something akin to an actual placebo is used, it’s typically not a “biologically neutral saline,” but rather a “reactogenic aluminum-containing product” that “can be as toxic and as harmful, or nearly as harmful, as the vaccine.”

Given what we know of aluminum, that it’s less than 1% bioavailable orally, but virtually 100% bioavailable when injected, this is highly troubling.

Which brings us to Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome (ASIA) also known as Shoenfeld's syndrome. If you haven’t heard of this, it’s essentially a direct consequence of the adjuvants in vaccines, which of course are added to ‘enhance the immune response.’

Not surprisingly, one of the most deleterious adjuvants is, you guessed it, aluminum, especially when it comes to autism…

Unfortunately, aluminum appears to be just one of various dangerous adjuvants, preservatives, and excipients, such as mercury.

But perhaps this isn’t a big deal. After all, the experts and regulatory bodies have told us time and time again that side effects are exceedingly rare, transient, and lacking a causal basis.

Oftentimes, in the case of autism, genetics are blamed.

But how big really is the role of genetics, especially in neurodevelopmental conditions of ‘the spectrum’ variety?

According to some researchers, only about 10-20%.

So if 90-80% of ASD cases are not explained by ‘risk genes,’ then surely we have an environmental issue, do we not?

Question is, if the safety signals existed, would they be heeded?

The answer is lethally obvious…

Merely consider the Bradford Hill criteria used to establish causality. Unsurprisingly, safety committees the world over seem to be putting less and less emphasis on these guidelines, especially as it pertains to underlying biological mechanisms that may be causing harm.

This is particularly problematic given that all the evidence is out there to fulfill the Bradford Hill criteria indicating a causal link.

Whether it’s the global increase in vaccinations correlating with autism increases in a dose-dependent manner, or the fact that the majority of children developing autism ages 1 to 3 were totally healthy at birth, a temporal relationship is hard to deny.

According to Dr. Nina Bjelogrlic, a causal relationship overall is almost impossible to deny:

Vaccine components like thimerosal and aluminum adjuvants are toxic, particularly to neurons, and pose significant risks to newborns and young children. No well-designed, statistically robust studies with saline controls support claims of vaccine safety and efficacy, and adverse event reporting is inadequate. Health authorities fail to test valid harm indicators, downplay severe safety signals, and do not set reasonable limits on serious adverse events. Epidemiological studies denying a link between vaccines and chronic diseases like autism are logically flawed, experimentally weak, and lack unvaccinated comparison groups. Increased vaccination rates correlate with higher autism and intellectual disability rates in a dose-dependent manner. Most children developing autism between ages 1 and 3 were healthy at birth. Genetic susceptibility due to impaired detoxification pathways plausibly explains the causal link between vaccines and autism.

At the end of the day, we’re up against a Behemoth.

While many of us fighting this fight will not go gently into that good night, the Biopharmaceutical Complex would love nothing more. Nothing more than to continue to shear the sheep and pull their own wool over their eyes.

Nothing more than to escape unscathed, leaving the populace subdued and drooling in their wake.

So, hate it or love it, it falls upon people like you and me.

Those of us willing to seize these charlatans by their short and curlies and grab them kicking and screaming into the light…

