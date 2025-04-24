Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"No Off Switch" - Tests Show Registered Nurse's Body STILL Producing Spike 4 YEARS Post-InjectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"No Off Switch" - Tests Show Registered Nurse's Body STILL Producing Spike 4 YEARS Post-InjectionAnd they said the proteins would clear 'a few weeks' after the injection...EccentrikApr 24, 202543Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"No Off Switch" - Tests Show Registered Nurse's Body STILL Producing Spike 4 YEARS Post-InjectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore118ShareShareSubscribe43Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"No Off Switch" - Tests Show Registered Nurse's Body STILL Producing Spike 4 YEARS Post-InjectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore118Share
I read a personal account like this and feel terrible for the damage that was purposely inflicted on this woman.
I then remember that Fauci is currently conducting a speaking tour and people are paying several hundred dollars per seat to listen to him.
There needs to be some justice for these victims.
God bless her. ❤️ Her suffering is terrible. I give her credit for speaking out as I am sure she has been gaslighted, lied to and treated badly by many for her courage. This should have never happened to her.