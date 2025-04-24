Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
2dEdited

I read a personal account like this and feel terrible for the damage that was purposely inflicted on this woman.

I then remember that Fauci is currently conducting a speaking tour and people are paying several hundred dollars per seat to listen to him.

There needs to be some justice for these victims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Annie's avatar
Annie
2d

God bless her. ❤️ Her suffering is terrible. I give her credit for speaking out as I am sure she has been gaslighted, lied to and treated badly by many for her courage. This should have never happened to her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture