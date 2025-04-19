Some people just don’t want to face certain facts.

Being that I’m a relatively small Substack writer, it’s easier for me to notice the fluctuation in paid/free subscribers on a regular basis.

Evidently, my latest articles on autism ruffled some feathers, causing me to lose paid and free subscribers.

That’s fine. Not to be callous, but I’m not interested in protecting your feelings or mollycoddling you from the facts. If you can’t face the reality that there is a very real connection between “vaccines” and autism, feel free to unsubscribe, because I will continue to hammer the issue.

Have a good weekend!

