NYT: "Why Covid Is Spreading Again This Summer"
But don't worry, that just means the 'vaccines' are doing their job!
In typical fashion, the propaganda outlet known as The New York Times has come to some amazing conclusions about why COVID-19 cases are still rising, “as they have every summer since the pandemic began.”
The Experts™ attribute it to things like travel-congested areas, more people in air-conditioned spaces (wait, I thought summer was good for viruses?), ‘fading immunity’ from the winter, variants that “shape-shift,” and of course, new policies to reduce the use of so-called mRNA injections…
What I find more interesting, however, is not the disgusting propaganda from the usual suspects, but rather, that propaganda’s effects on our fellow nano-sapien sleepwalkers.
So, without further ado, let’s review some of my favorite comments from this NYT article…
Fool them once, fool them twice, fool them three times and guess what, it seems you can just keep on fooling them until they inject themselves to death. I'm still assuming, as I have for a while, that the numbers will pan out to 10 shots on average to kill a person.
Based on these selected comments, it seems to me that NYT readers seem to be moving toward the number 10 faster than most.
I just finished yet another transcript of a video about a death of a previously healthy and active person shortly after taking Pfizer— like so many of such videos, it was heavily censored. No mainstream news reports, and whatever appeared on FB and YT was quickly removed.
It's very sad that so many NYT readers still think they're getting the news and not a pile of manipulative bullcrap.
Catch on?
No way. I'm sure most of my coworkers are still vaxxed to the gills with no thought to it. One of the salespeople was going on vacay with her partner and was complaining that it was harder to find a drugstore you could just walk in and get your covid booster at- "we keep up on these" she says while her sister is dying of turbo cancer and her partner can no longer work due to illness, but have at it, I guess. They'll never enforce a vax at work again because of our warehouse guy. They fired him for not taking the shot, found they couldn't function without him and had to hire him back for more money and still no shot. I'm just gonna hide behind him, LOL.
But seeing more masks and paranoia from the nano humans. I wish I could work from home and not have to deal with this shit everyday.