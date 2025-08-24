In typical fashion, the propaganda outlet known as The New York Times has come to some amazing conclusions about why COVID-19 cases are still rising, “as they have every summer since the pandemic began.”

The Experts™ attribute it to things like travel-congested areas, more people in air-conditioned spaces (wait, I thought summer was good for viruses?), ‘fading immunity’ from the winter, variants that “shape-shift,” and of course, new policies to reduce the use of so-called mRNA injections…

What I find more interesting, however, is not the disgusting propaganda from the usual suspects, but rather, that propaganda’s effects on our fellow nano-sapien sleepwalkers.

So, without further ado, let’s review some of my favorite comments from this NYT article…

You think they’ll ever catch on?

Share