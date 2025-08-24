Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1dEdited

Fool them once, fool them twice, fool them three times and guess what, it seems you can just keep on fooling them until they inject themselves to death. I'm still assuming, as I have for a while, that the numbers will pan out to 10 shots on average to kill a person.

Based on these selected comments, it seems to me that NYT readers seem to be moving toward the number 10 faster than most.

I just finished yet another transcript of a video about a death of a previously healthy and active person shortly after taking Pfizer— like so many of such videos, it was heavily censored. No mainstream news reports, and whatever appeared on FB and YT was quickly removed.

It's very sad that so many NYT readers still think they're getting the news and not a pile of manipulative bullcrap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
1d

Catch on?

No way. I'm sure most of my coworkers are still vaxxed to the gills with no thought to it. One of the salespeople was going on vacay with her partner and was complaining that it was harder to find a drugstore you could just walk in and get your covid booster at- "we keep up on these" she says while her sister is dying of turbo cancer and her partner can no longer work due to illness, but have at it, I guess. They'll never enforce a vax at work again because of our warehouse guy. They fired him for not taking the shot, found they couldn't function without him and had to hire him back for more money and still no shot. I'm just gonna hide behind him, LOL.

But seeing more masks and paranoia from the nano humans. I wish I could work from home and not have to deal with this shit everyday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Eccentrik and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture