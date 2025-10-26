For those of you who have been subscribed or following since the beginning, you’ll know that I’ve made a lot of posts about the nanotech and microtech ‘anomalies’ - to put it mildly - seen across the world.

That’s why I’ve gone from calling them “vaccines” to bioweapon injections and now, finally, nanoweapon injections.

However, many people still poo poo this designation because they entirely dismiss the possibility that at least some of the vials, in some parts of the world, contain undisclosed, highly advanced self-assembling technology, with the long-term purpose of rolling out the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT), a Satanic Technocratic Transhumanist Agenda.

kinda a mouthful, I know

But I’d rather people take a mouthful of Truth than a vial-full of whatever-the-Hell this shit is…

The answer to the question above is self-assembling nanocircuitry, the kind of “liquid computing” technology publicly disclosed 24 years ago!

of a global crime, all signs point to a multifaceted phenomenon far beyond the fields of vaccinology, pharmacology, immunology, or biochemistry.

You can’t dismiss this as salt or cholesterol crystals alone. Sure, nanocircuitry uses crystalline templates, layers, substrates, and other structural components for creating bio-digital interfaces; that’s true.

Salt crystals and cholesterol crystals alone, however, do not disassemble or assemble rapidly when exposed to 4G or 5G radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (EMF). This is because 4G and 5G lack the energy to break chemical bonds or cause rapid structural changes in ionic and organic crystals.

Simply put, they don’t react to 4G routers, and even if they somehow did in some exceedingly rare circumstance, it wouldn’t assemble in just 17 seconds!

That said, I wonder what could have the absolutely perfect properties for this to happen…

Graphene, which is often part of hydrogel, a known “embodiment” in Moderna’s Spikevax patent alongside semiconductive, metallic, and magnetic nanoparticles, is the undisputed go-to for all things newfangled nanotech.

In fact, graphene’s “high electrical conductivity” makes it particularly useful in microelectronic, photovoltaic, and optoelectronic devices.

In a long enough timeline, if people continue to receive these “mmRNA” nanotech injections, could each one slowly but surely be building a scalable intracorporeal nanonetwork, the likes of which Mik Andersen has envisioned?

It wouldn’t matter if people died, because that’s part of the Satanic Technocratic Transhumanist Agenda. Some people die, some people are sickened and dependent on the system, and those who ‘take’ to the bio-digital interface are increasingly controlled with each successive injection.

It’s not like they haven’t already been sneaking surveillance in everyday consumer wearables.

Now they just want to take it a step further with surveillance under the skin.

“Already, using consumer wearable devices, these are headbands, hats that have sensors that can pick up your brainwave activity, earbuds, headphones, tiny tattoos that you can wear behind your ear, we can pick up emotional states, like are you happy or sad or angry, we can pick up and decode faces… that you’re seeing in your mind.”

Whooaaa, wait, what??

I dunno about you, but this sounds like a biometric control grid to me…

The kind of thing that would allow for invasive actions to be taken on populations or individuals without their consent or awareness.

Perhaps we should return to the amazing findings David A Hughes shared with

in their 2022 interview.

If you haven’t checked out these presentation slides, you definitely should. They exhibit all kinds of similar anomalies observed between July 2021 and August 2022, “published by at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents using spectroscopic and microscopic analysis.”

It’s a study I’ve referenced often, but the slideshow, I believe, is the most powerful.

At the very least, it shows the early signs of this Transhumanist nightmare.

All couched in positive terms by the transhumanists, of course. Just the glossy future of cutting-edge medicine and health monitoring for you, me, and grandma to live happily ever after…

Never mind the notorious history of military experiments, dubious dual-purpose projects, and even good ol’ Pfizer’s joint 2003 technical report on “Bio-Inspired Nanoscale Hybrid Systems,” featuring “tremendous control” of the “synthesis of metallic nanowires,” the “DNA-mediated assembly of carbon nanotubes,” and the formation of “nanofabricated circuits.”

Clearly, this kind of intracorporeal nanonetwork, bio-digital interface, IoBNT - whatever you wish to call it - has been in the works for some time.

If you don’t believe the mass-injections of the Plandemic served to further such efforts, you’re lying to yourself.

We’re not saying all vials or even a majority or large plurality contained this technology. But something is clearly amiss here.

All we hear about is ‘spike protein’ and ‘DNA junk,’ but what if it goes well beyond that and it’s all interconnected?

After all, the literature is rife with manifestations of DNA-mediated nanotechnology.

Besides, if the body’s cells are actually producing spike proteins as instructed by the lipid-nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA, what’s to stop those lipid nanoparticles from containing other, undisclosed, dangerous payloads?

Sometimes, I wonder if they’re waving it all in our faces, laughing, telling us what they’re doing without us ever even knowing.

Take, for instance, the lipid nanoparticles:

Probably just a coincidence, but they seem to bear a striking resemblance to something else they could be…

Of course, the above patent was abandoned in 2019, and one for an “implantable biosensor and communication node with plasmonic nano-antenna” has since ceased, but the patents below are still active and were filed, coincidentally, almost exactly a year before the Plandemic began.

They include things like “a nanoplasmonic biochip, implanted subcutaneously and built on a flexible substrate” and “plasmonic nano-antennas” that can be “configured to communicate in the terahertz range.”

Notice how these surveillance and control grids are always “smart”?

Get your smart devices. Use your smartphone. Upgrade your house to a smart home in a smart city with a smart healthcare system.

It’s all “smart” because you’re dumb.

And now you’re ours…

And yes, patents don’t mean any of this is being commercialized or has been covertly injected into people. Until we consider what has been found in the vials themselves, particularly the Pfizer vials.

“The behaviour of DNA molecules can be controlled by applying an electromagnetic field to gold nanocrystals that are covalently linked to these DNA molecules... The nanocrystals act as nano antennas (1.4 nm of length) and produce highly localized inductive heating when stimulated using an electromagnetic signal with the frequency of 1 GHz.”

Could these components be part of a larger network yet to come, as some have theorized, and as David Hughes’s amazing images from across the planet suggest? Is the eventual plan to have every nook and cranny of the human body essentially under technocratic control?

It would be like boiling a frog slowly so it never jumps out. Right under our noses and skin, and we wouldn’t even know it, wouldn’t even realize we’re changing to something less… human.

It could be phased in, every ‘dose’ titrated for just a little bit more of the intrabody-interbody system.

Or maybe not. Regardless, however you connect the (quantum) dots, there is certainly one common thread.

The threads, of course.

Filaments. Wires. Ribbons. Carbon nanotubes. A strange, growing, connecting, reproducing biohybrid nano- and micro-architecture.

Whether we like it or not, “CNT-based nanovaccines” are no longer a thing of the past.

Nanoribbons, tubules, and other elongated structures all serve a vast array of purposes.

While couched in terms of good-faith medicine, these inventions are certainly not going to be mass-employed in that way.

These formations will serve to further technocratic transhumanist ends, allowing greater control and surveillance that a cadre of so-called elites implements and manages.

And why not? After all, humans won’t be needed “for most things.”

You and I know better.

Because in the conception popularized by the likes of Mik Andersen and others, it could one day, like a synthetic parasite assimilating you from the inside out, completely control your faculties without you ever even knowing.

Sounds quite dystopian and Sci-Fi, doesn’t it?

“In this case, these nanorouters will send information on vital signs, heart activity, attention, blood glucose level, etc. But you can also send signals to them. And as a consequence of sending these signals, changes in biology can occur. Or behavioral changes if we’re talking about an intra-brain nano-network. In this case, we’re talking about intracorporeal. Together, they act as a network for monitoring the human body. These images that you see here are extracted, on the one hand, from the scientific literature and compared with the Pfizer vaccine obtained by Dr. Campra through optical and electron microscopy. Components of the intra-body nano-network. Those that have been identified are carbon nanotubes and their derivatives, graphene quantum dots, hydrogel swimmers, graphene fractal nanoantennas, nanorouters or nano controllers, CODEC or nanointerface. OK? That is, encoders to encrypt information in communication.”

As you can see, this is all about seeing the forest for the trees.

This isn’t something that can be explained away by the anointed experts or specialists who have devoted their years to one discipline. It can’t be dismissed by people who are esteemed among their peers, but so swollen with hubris that they can’t see when their limits approach.

This issue is multifactorial.

The best, unbiased electrical engineers and nanoengineers are qualified to speak on this, just like truth-seekers specializing in microbiology, virology, vaccinology, and so on.

These specialists all play a role in full discovery and disclosure.

But so too do generalists, who see that these staggering technologies cross boundaries and span disciplines and cannot be fully refuted or confirmed, understood and explained, by any one group or field of expertise.

Like the anomalous threads and calamari clots assembling inside people… we too must assemble and come together. We, too, must find a way to overcome our small differences and bloated egos and be willing to look.

Because I guarantee you, if it’s not already as far along as I fear, it will be if we don’t address it and try to stop it.

It’s all about seeing. Discerning eyes and open minds, and the unwavering knowledge of the Evil we truly face. Once we cast off the blinders and brighten the darkness, only then can we find a common path forward.

How do we do it, exactly? Will we run out of time? Is it already too late?

All good - sometimes despairing - questions we must ask at every step. Because more times than not, these many steps aren’t giant leaps; they’re just the courage to carry on. To keep pressing. To stop worrying about what others will think, say, or do.

Sometimes, just a matter of taking a deep breath, clearing our preconceived notions, and staring steadfastly at “the image they won’t touch”…

