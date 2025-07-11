In the violent wake of the Epstein Debacle, with many alleging a growing rift between the DOJ and FBI, we now reportedly have another gem to sink our teeth into…

Clearly, the “Swamp” is everywhere and anywhere.

If the Cabal’s fingerprints all over the sanctioned Epstein narrative aren’t enough to show us, these entrenched power structures don’t care how obvious it is - they smirk in our faces with their control.

Countless deaths and sicknesses worldwide beginning only after bioweapon injections were forced on the populations of the globe? No biggie, they’ll just tell us not to believe our lying eyes as they prepare the next syringe.

Or how about even…

Oh, what a wicked web we weave…

Share