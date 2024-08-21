PATENT US11107588B2 and the Injectable "Intracorporeal Network Of Nanocommunications"
If you wanna watch a Sci-Fi movie, don't bother. You're living in one...
The more we learn, the less we know.
Or at least it feels that way sometimes, especially digging through the countless anecdotes, countless studies, and countless similarities and differences between them. Like one big mind-melting murk of data, findings, and personal accounts.
But who do we trust? What’s real, what’s true, what’s just seeded disinformat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.