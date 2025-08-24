This was back in 2015, mind you.

You might recognize the name Dr. Ido Bachelet above…

I’ve written about him a couple times, especially his 2013 TEDMED talk where he discusses untold billions of injectable nanobots that can be used as “modular parts to build any type universal computer you want” and that “carry antennae” designed from “metal nanoparticles” that then link these nanobots to the network “so they have an actual IP address” that “can be accessed from a remote device.”

Given what we learned from Moderna’s 2020 “mmRNA” patent , containing semi-conductive and metallic nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, microsponges, and nano mimics that simulate “pathogens, viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, prions, and cells,” what do we really think this whole thing is about?

What, on God’s green Earth, did the Moderna, Pfizer, and other nanotech injections actually put inside millions or billions of humans?

Share