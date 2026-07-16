Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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john edson's avatar
john edson
8h

Good work, E!

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
9h

Vaccine poison caise cancer in the worst case. Every 7th year you individual cell gets renewed. With the cv19, the P53 Gene cpuld get damaged. That is the Gene that make the old cell selfdestruct... if not you have cancer.. as the old cell keep copying..

Biologi is åerfect without poison. Then add air, food and water poison and then add EMF.

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