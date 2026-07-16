When did you first hear the term “turbo cancer”?

When did embalmers first start seeing young cadavers showing up in large numbers, dead from cancer but without any of the normal signs of treatment, of chemo, of hair loss, because when they were diagnosed, they were already Stage 4 and dead just weeks or months later?

Back in 2021, plenty of people were talking about the potential mechanisms for oncogenesis stemming from these injections.

Those in denial will deny it. They’ll tell you that this has always happened, or isn’t happening.

But oncologists worldwide, particularly those like Dr. William Makis, have seen first hand what these injections are doing to people.

And they’ve gone through Hell in trying to alert the public, in trying to save lives. They’ve gone through Hell - been threatened, sued, maligned, license revoked, you name it - doing exactly what doctors are supposed to do.

What actual caring unbiased doctors used to do…

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It was always part of the plan.

But people fighting for medical freedom, many of them (who have risked everything), simply can’t get there.

They mean well, of course.

But they attribute it to incompetence. To corporate avarice. To silence and fear and all the expected machinations of highly incentivized biopharmaceutical R&D.

What many well-meaning people don’t do - and what they need to do - is realize the malevolent Truth.

It’s a Sickness-for-Business model, and it has been for quite some time.

How much will it take for the populace to understand what’s really going on?

How much will it fucking take?

If you read the tea leaves, you see what we’ve been seeing, except on a scale like never before.

And it’s all about normalization.

If they can normalize healthy young people having heart attacks and getting anomalous cancers with increasing frequency, if they can normalize 70+ doses of injections through childhood, if they can normalize calling honest, intelligent, highly-researched professionals “anti-vaxxers” because they dare to question an appalling reality, then they win.

How often do we hear terms like “anxiety” and “depression” and “ADHD” and “autism”?

People bandy about these terms, we talk about “mental health,” foundations and charities and fundraisers push their initiatives - but the rates continue to climb.

If we never address the root causes?

It will always be an uphill battle, because the very gatekeepers controlling the mainstream ‘treatments’ will always be the ones creating the problems to ‘treat’…

So, what can we do?

The first step is simply to talk about it, openly and unabashedly.

Sadly, many are still stuck in this first step.

We’re still bashing our heads against the wall, trying to break through.

We’re still trying to subtly, and not-so-subtly, get through to those we care about.

Because this isn’t merely about the “mRNA” nanoweapon injections. This is about all injections, for that matter.

We just have to use “mRNA” to crack the door. To wedge and eventually pry open Pandora’s Box.

Will it be painful and distressing and horrifying? Of course, it’s supposed to be, because we’re rational human beings with hearts and souls. Only those who have fallen fully to the propaganda, seduced by convenient lies and blinding facades, only they will adapt seamlessly to such a perverse reality.

If you don’t struggle with this, you’re part of the problem.

Many people simply won’t - or can’t - see what has been done to us.

They don’t want to ascribe ill intent to others. They don’t want to believe that bad things could not only be allowed to happen on such a large scale, but be engineered to happen in such a way.

Their silence is deafening. Their willful ignorance is problematic, to say the least.

At some point, we need to remind ourselves that we are still humans, that we were always meant to exist with our environments symbiotically.

We don’t have immune systems; we are immune systems.

We’re all inextricably linked, and somewhere along the line we were conditioned to believe that every fresh, innocent, beautiful baby brought into the world needed to be stuck with multiple needles to be healthy.

Consider herbs constantly used in integrative oncology, for example.

Nature truly does have the bounty. Whether it’s boswellia, astragalus, milk thistle, quercetin, resveratrol, probiotics, or other more natural remedies, so much of what we actually need is all around us.

Provided for us.

That is, until massive conglomerates restrict it, synthesize it, and patent it, selling it back to us in a form we don’t want or need, in many cases.

It’s bad, it’s been happening for far too long, and with the blueprint firmly cemented since the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP, these companies are brazen like never before.

Long-term studies be damned. Safety & efficacy be damned.

Welcome to a world of skewed stats, fabrications, and lies galore.

Because even if you don’t believe there’s some nefarious grand conspiracy, you can at least acknowledge the reality many people today now face.

Poisoned then treated like never before…