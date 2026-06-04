The world is run by a Satanic Transhumanist Cabal.

Does that mean they’re some completely monolithic entity? No.

Does that mean they don’t battle each other for power and control? No, of course they do.

Does that mean they’re all equal levels of depravity and demonic? No, but they’re disgusting, despicable ‘humans’ nonetheless…

With the most appalling revelations from the Epstein files recently forced from public consciousness, it’s unfortunately time that we revisit the harrowing horrors so few people want to acknowledge.

It’s worldwide.

And of all places, the wonderful UK, now overrun with third-worlders and steeped in a history of pedophilia, is one of the worst offenders.

But forget the demon above, Jimmy Savile, who for five decades molested sick and vulnerable children, all the while remaining buddy-buddy with the Royal Family as the British police continuously covered for him.

Savile might be the most disturbing - and vampiric - of some of these powerful monsters, but he’s far from the only one.

In fact, it’s at a level that some might even describe as industrial. It’s an inhuman meat machine, creating and churning out the worst of the worst, and destroying all those who try to stand in its way.

Does that sound like hyperbole?

Merely consider some of those worst of the worst over the years:

But hey, maybe these are just, like I said, the ‘worst of the worst’ and not exactly representative - perhaps the problem isn’t really endemic and prevalent like many have said.

Maybe they’re just…

Well, maybe we really are just slinging misinformation and spreading falsehoods and being conspiracy theorists, and deserve to be severely punished for our hate speech because we’re lying, conniving little…

oh

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And if that’s not bad and mind-boggling enough, now let’s touch on the incompatible illegal immigrant population, the ‘cultural enrichment,’ or as some have called them, subhuman invading hordes.

After all, if those in positions of power are demon-possessed pedophiles themselves, why in the world would they not usher in unassimilable cultures that rape and torture innocent British citizens?

Why wouldn’t they sit back and do nothing, turning victims into perpetrators and protecting the evildoers? They themselves have a penchant for the same kind of depravity, so they probably find the whole thing absolutely titillating.

Which brings us to our current issue.

In a recent Parliament speech, MP and leader of Restore Britain, Rupert Lowe, read aloud some wholly shocking testimonials from victims of the UK’s ‘Pak grooming gangs.’

Among the alleged activities were claims of girls in cages, babies having cigarettes put out on their faces, racial targeting, teenagers penetrated with the broken glass of liquor bottles, girls literally raped by dogs, multiple police officers committing rape, and more, all of it occurring in “at least 85 areas across the UK.”

In fact, one report by the Child Sexual Exploitation Taskforce found that over 115,000 cases of sexual offences against children were reported in 2023.

It’s depraved, it’s stomach-churning, it’s covered up and perpetuated.

Because people always ask, why? How? How could such widespread sexual depravity and satanic activity be allowed?

As I said at the beginning of the article, the world is run by a Satanic Transhumanist Cabal.

People will scoff; they’ll laugh. They’ll say that’s an overreach, that the evidence doesn’t support it, that it simply can’t be.

It can’t?

Well, it can, and it is.

The media can do everything in their power to memory-hole the Epstein files, but at the end of the day, industrial-scale sexual abuse is all around us. It’s bearing down on us from the very people who are supposed to be stopping it.

This is not a niche problem. It’s not isolated, and it’s not disconnected. And it’s about fucking time we started spotlighting that.