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The Cazuzo's avatar
The Cazuzo
6h

oh that reminds of that Doctor in Rwanda Uganda or RDC repairing women's genitals after rape ...

there a coke bottle was introduced botton first than broken ...

these people are now here ...

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garotti.giovanni's avatar
garotti.giovanni
8h

🤮👿🤬

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