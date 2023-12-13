#PIZZAGATE Alert!! Is Etsy Trafficking Child Porn (or Children)??
A series of extremely pricey pizza-related files and child clothing items have people across the web digging deeper...
Something very unsettling has been uncovered on the popular e-commerce platform, Etsy, that has many people scratching their heads and girding themselves for a possible disgusting revelation.
No stranger to online pedophilia, child trafficking, and child porn circulation, those in the know will think instantly of that little “conspiracy theory” known as …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.