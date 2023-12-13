PLANETARY AWAKENING & The Return of Alex Jones!!
The Titan of Truth, Killer of Cucks, Crusader of Conspiracy Facts has returned, as the World turns... toward a whole new horizon...
Critical Mass Is Approaching.
We’re accelerating toward a Mass Awakening at breakneck speed, and with the recent return of Alex Jones to the platform formerly known as Twitter, we might have just hit a pivotal point in human history.
This isn’t about Alex Jones or even freedom of speech. It’s beyond that, a release valve for a level of mass consciousnes…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.