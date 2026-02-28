Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST EPISODE #6: "It's Been a While"

I hope you've been good...
Eccentrik's avatar
Eccentrik
Feb 28, 2026

This one’s a short one. Just got outta the shower, sorry for the ‘wet dog’ look! 😂

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture