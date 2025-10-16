President ONCE AGAIN Touts Operation Warp Speed
How many nanoweapon injections has the President received, anyway?
~1:08:34
“The last part, we had a horrible thing called COVID, and we handled that well. We made ventilators for nations all over the world. I mean, we did a great job—probably never get credit for it. Look at the therapeutics, Regeneron, all the different things, the vaccines. All the things we did. We did a great job.”
I usually like what Trump is trying to do but he is blind, deaf and dumb (really dumb) about the jabs.
difficult to believe he still doesn't have a clue.