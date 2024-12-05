Many were stunned to hear of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, who was shot multiple times just before seven Wednesday morning near Sixth and West 54th in NYC.

Immediately, possible explanations swirled.

It’s probably a disgruntled employee or insurance beneficiary or policyholder, many contended. Probably somebody, who like countless others, was screwed over and wanted to exact revenge - but in this case, actually did.

Some argued that it was an assassin. A hitman hired to send a strong message and let others know to get their ducks in line.

Except it was too sloppy. Surely it wasn’t a professional assassin because a professional assassin would’ve been clean and calculated. How could a contracted killer be so sloppy? Or was he?

But if he was a calculated professional who had “clearly planned the killing very carefully,” why did the gun jam 3 times?

To leave a message?

Could these three words on the shell casings have any link to the three Ds of insurance?

It all fits so nicely, doesn’t it?

Seemingly, very intentional, from the distinctive photography backpack that apparently costs $300 (which the suspect appears to switch out at some point when his face is visible) to the cellphone left along the escape route, and the water bottle and two power bar wrappers discarded at the nearby Starbucks where surveillance video of the suspect was first obtained.

Not to mention, the assassin arrived at the scene just five minutes before Brian Thompson arrived at ~6:45 am.

How did he know Brian Thompson would be there exactly at that time without a security detail?

Especially when Thompson allegedly “had an in-house security detail assigned to him during his trip to New York City”?

“Sources told ABC News the shooter was also seen on video much earlier in the morning, at 5 a.m. the morning of the shooting walking outside the Frederick Douglass Houses, a public housing project on the Upper West Side. He is seen carrying what appears to be an e-bike battery.”

E-bike battery…

For a bike that was actually not part of NYC’s bike-share program, Citi Bike, like initially reported?

When the suspect rode off into Central Park, what happened with the bike?

All of this reads like a CSI or Law & Order script, doesn’t it? Just the right amount of breadcrumbs to keep the public engaged and lead us to a big, juicy nothingburger…

A few misdirects right at the scene of the crime and route of the escape? Like a Batman villain leaving his calling card, daring investigators to play?

Heck, are the images we’re being fed even real or just clever AI?

At this point, is anything we see even real in the traditional sense?

existential crisis in 3, 2, 1…

And if they are actual surveillance snaps, is it even the same person in the various photos?

As some internet sleuths have noted, the surveillance photos differ, with the young man wearing what appears to be a hooded jacket in some and a hoodie with strings in others.

But the mask is in all.

So, is this amateur sloppiness, a mix of sloppiness and diligence, or the faux sloppiness of a professional meant to mislead?

If it’s the former, just regular sloppiness, is that surprising? After all, something was bound to be found in ‘the city that never sleeps’ where cameras are virtually everywhere, right?

Perhaps what’s even more interesting, are not the details of the murder and suspect, but the unspoken story behind UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

And there may even be a connection to certain politicians and their financial interests, as well…

Interestingly, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group , the parent company of Thompson’s UnitedHealthcare, also played a significant role in the COVID “vaccine” rollout and enforcement.

But at the end of the day, it’s hard to say.

We don’t know if the surveillance photos show the same guy. We don’t know which major players or smaller plebs wanted Thompson gone (and what means they had to make that happen.)

We don’t know what’s on the cell phone.

Where the E-bike ended up.

What the DNA evidence shows, or

Why Brian Thompson showed up so early without bodyguards when there were known threats against him, an ongoing DOJ probe of his company, and a security detail allegedly assigned to him during his NYC trip.

The one thing we do know is that this could all be a Narrative designed to distract us. A haze of misinformation and disinformation. An ever-expanding net of shiny red herrings.

What we do know is that the media lies. With impunity.

What we do know is that the public is emerging from a deep slumber, questioning the Healthcare Hegemony like never before, discovering horrifying and infuriating truths about the Medical Establishment that can’t be forgotten.

And unless the media is using some kind of reverse psychology, when they tell me “police do not believe the shooter is a professional” and ‘too many mistakes were made,’ I’m inclined to question them.

But I guess that makes me crazy…

