There’s a reason cancer is on the rise, anomalous, aggressive, and hitting young otherwise healthy people at rates that “baffle” the “experts.”

Well actually, there’s countless reasons and one of the biggest is the SV40 Promoter that has ‘contaminated’ many of these mRNA vials. In short, we’ve been lied to and deceived. Information has been redacted, information has been obfuscated.

Hell, information has been made up out of whole cloth.

But we all already know this, don’t we?

Because what we’re learning isn’t anything new, it’s just more confirmation of the Medical Tyranny Hellscape we were all put through, the very nightmare many people will spend the rest of their shortened lifespans enduring.

At this point, does anything surprise anyone?

If you want to dive deeper down the rabbit hole on this one, start with Kevin McKernan, who sequenced the injections and found alarming DNA fragment contamination, by a factor of 100-fold.

Not surprisingly, the DNA that McKernan and his colleagues sequenced did not match what Pfizer gave regulators. In fact, the SV40 Promoter was not mapped (even though the software automatically labels it during annotation).

That means it had to be manually removed before the map was turned over to regulatory agencies. The FDA, The EMA, Health Canada - you name it.

In other words, fraud. Intentional deception.

And sadly, the SV40 Promoter is but one piece of a glaring oncogenic puzzle…

But here’s the good news.

It appears the rats are starting to flee the sinking ship.

Will those injected with this poison get any solace from that? Perhaps. Will it make any difference in their long-term prognosis, assuming these injections are slowly facilitating cancer development?

Hard to say.

But as cancer rates worldwide explode, there do appear to be protocols that can help.

And again, the cockroaches are finally meeting the light…

Evidently, the regulators are running scared too, and their own internal contradictions are being exposed…

So basically, however you slice it, splice it, or roll the dice on it, it’s BAD.

It’s bad for people who got the shots, but I also think it’s going to end up bad for those who pushed these things, whether out of greed, blindness, or a deeper malevolence. With estimates now putting the number of people dead worldwide at ~20 million or more, it’s about damn time something gets done.

Will the incoming Trump administration alongside RFK Jr. be able to do something about this?

Can they take down Goliath? Will they cave after stern words and big promises? Are they merely more cogs in the same gargantuan machine?

Will they fight valiantly only to find a Hydra with endless heads?

Perhaps, they’ll end up exterminated like many others who tried to stand up to this monstrosity?

Whatever’s to come, nobody can say for sure and I certainly won’t pretend to be prescient.

But what I can say is that it’s going to be quite the wild ride.

Or, as Samuel L. Jackson once famously said in the movie, Jurassic Park:

“Hold onto your butts."

