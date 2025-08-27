Eccentrik’s Substack

Nostradamus X
13h

 “If we are doing a real good job vaccinating children, we can reduce the world population by 10% to 15%” – Killer Gates Video.

Robert F. Kennedy Junior Calls for an Investigation.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/bill-gates-and-the-depopulation-agenda-robert-f-kennedy-junior-calls-for-an-investigation/5710021

john edson
10h

Wake up and smell the psychotic, genocidal monster of torture/murder of the defenseless. He funds much of the skullduggery now unfolding across the planet - and brags of profiting from it. His excitement at killing/injecting innocent children is nauseating. Never has anyone been a better illustration of what's wrong with letting a handful of similarly flawed humans collect unlimited billions to do with as they pleased. In the future (if there is one) this must be guarded against assiduously. May he fully reap what he has sown en beaucoup! His turn is coming.

