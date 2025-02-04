“Anti-vaccine conspiracies”

After Ranking Member Ron Wyden gave his opening (disparaging) remarks on RFK Jr. at the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, Senator Maria Cantwell gave her take.

As you can imagine, it was everything and more of the typical COVID-19 bullshit and vaccine worship.

Cantwell expressed her reservations over the Plandemic response, while of course thanking Bill Gates for trying to ‘eradicate’ polio - because, you know, all “vaccines” work just marvelously...

In speaking of the Plandemic’s impacts on her community, Cantwell cited “the first patient,” “the first people who died in nursing homes,” and “an emergency room at a hospital who basically was just begging for any equipment we could get them.”

What Cantwell conspicuously didn’t mention were the false case numbers, the deadly hospital protocols, the deadly vaccines, and the media propaganda that claimed hospitals were completely full when they were empty.

Instead, she called for further [mRNA] “innovation,” stressing that “yes, the data is there to support vaccines today. I don’t need any more data.”

Finally, rounding out the three Senators, was Senator Raphael Warnock, who called RFK Jr. “a dilettante dabbling in conspiracy theories” who will “undermine basic science and public health, who puts his own interests above the health and the wellbeing of others.”

Warnock, meanwhile, applauded the “noble civil servants” of the CDC for “protecting people from things that they don’t see.”

Warnock followed, on the pedigree of RFK Jr.: “He’s unqualified and I daresay everybody here knows it.”

But It Didn’t Matter

RFK Jr. passed with 14 votes to 13, meaning he now moves to the Senate floor for the big show. And assuming all are present and voting, many people think he could possibly secure all 53 of the Republican Senators to 47 in opposition (45 Democrats and 2 Independents).

Still, we don’t know for sure. Who could possibly unexpectedly oppose his nomination, you wonder?

Well, if we’re talking about certain ‘allegiances,’ let’s just ask Open Secrets who the top Big Pharma $$ recipients were in the Senate in 2024…

And who gained the most from the waste, fraud, and abuse before 2024 during the ‘Plandemic Era,’ you ask?

I’m sure with a little digging, we could figure it out quite quick…

But hey, I’d hate to be a conspiracy theorist, now wouldn’t I? ;)

