I wrote a short article on this last November…
My Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I wrote a short article on this last November…
My Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
It was inevitable. Attempts may continue from here on out.
Trump is the trickster. I don't believe until proven otherwise, this "assassination attempt" is anything other than yet another staged event.
I think they're having trouble justifying some of how it went down. Like how the "shooter" crawled up on a roof in broad daylight fully armed with a large weapon. Can anyone say DRONES? Perhaps the Secret Service sniper (right...) was "sweeping the area", but how long do you think it would take for a guy to crawl up on a roof and maneuver into position, set up a long range rifle and shoot it? I mean how long does it take for a (supposedly) highly trained Secret Service sniper to scan rooftops in an area? And this Secret Service sniper had no one up there with a pair of binoculars also "sweeping"? They just sent him up alone? And there were no surveillance drones deployed? Which would have been so easy and simple to do. My high school nephew could have helped them out...
Also, Trumps' angle of being shot. They are going to have to do some fancy footwork on the building the sniper shot from to match Trump turning his head to a very specific angle for his ear to have been shot.
Also, who was the photographer in there up close and personal at exactly the right time and position to snap those glorious photos of the Triumphant Trump rising above it all? And what group of Secret Service agents would allow the target, Trump, to stick his head up high and fist pump? Making him the perfect target for more shots? And a great photo opportunity...
None of this makes any sense unless you realize it's a ruse. A bald faced imitation and preempting of biblical prophecy. Jesus is coming back next and it won't be Jesus.
If you haven't given your life to God now would be the time. The God-given skill of discernment is more vital to survival than ever before. Ask God for it and practice using it.
Hang on kiddies. It's going to be a bumpy ride.