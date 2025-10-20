I don’t hear a lot of people talking about this.

There’s been plenty of concern expressed over shedding/transmission, by whatever mechanism that’s occurring. It’s undeniable at this point, and well-documented by many.

Then, of course, we have the issue of environmental nanomaterials, found in everything from raindrops to food, and seemingly present in an array of injectables, notably dental anesthetics.

According to Julian Assange, this “intelligent evil dust” is basically “scattered everywhere.”

And finally, there’s the issue of so-called self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) which is an absolute disaster in the making. Essentially another way that those who refuse injection can still be exposed.

But what about the blood supply?

Is anybody thinking about the Red Cross across so many countries?

Houston, we have a problem…

Now, I doubt I need to remind you of all the issues with blood. Whether it’s the ‘chalky blood’ embalmers worldwide are seeing, or the more terrifying ‘calamari clots’ that are causing people to die suddenly, there is certainly something wrong with the blood.

And unfortunately, these abnormalities are showing up in the blood of the unjabbed too. Whether you think it’s due to spike proteins and genetic ‘junk’ or linked to more sophisticated nanocircuitry and nanobots, it’s a problem.

So what can we possibly do about a tainted world blood supply?

What about all the people who have already received blood with these abnormalities? What about all the people experiencing new health problems, or God forbid, the little babies who have died from such transfusions?

Sometimes, I feel as if I’m fear-mongering more than helping, but the first step in addressing an issue is acknowledging that it is an issue. And given that so many people will remain ostriches in the sand, this is still a fundamental necessity (unfortunately).

If you struggle to convince people of this, if they dismiss it as a minor problem - as well as everything else related to “vaccines” - you can only do so much. Just remember that.

What you can do for yourself and your future self, however, starts today.

For one, you can check out the global directory on blood programs. What you want is “autologous” programs where cryopreservation ensures you have clean blood if something happens down the road.

That said, many of these centers, hospitals, and specialized labs can be a pain in the ass. They may be less likely to provide long-term storage if you can’t prove it’s ‘medically indicated’ (i.e., for an upcoming surgery).

You also need a special signed form, and your insurance may not cover that donation.

But, if you can get your doctor to sign on, you’ve essentially got a lifeline. So it’s probably a good idea - for all of us, frankly.

Anyway, hopefully more people will bring these issues to the fore and start talking more openly about the blood supply. I doubt most facilities, especially Red Cross-associated, will adjust their policies.

It’s honestly pretty terrifying to think about, but it’s ongoing, and I’m surprised more people aren’t non-stop sounding the alarm on this.

Then again, it’s not like we can trust The Science™ to conduct an honest, thorough study on such a thing.

At this point, we just have to aggregate the data points ourselves. Do what we’ve done from the beginning, using our eyes and ears and open minds to speak the Truth where others fall woefully short.

Often as simple as giving a voice, however small, to the shamed, censored, and voiceless…

Share