Be honest.

Did you even know what ‘myocarditis’ was prior to 2021?

Who the Hell had heard of so many heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, cancers, and autoimmune problems in young people?

Or those weird, monstrous-sized clots showing up without any history of vascular issues? Or that little, innocuous term called SADS?

Well, whatever’s been causing these mysterious ailments, we know unequivocally what hasn’t.

Fortunately, The Science has made it abundantly clear, and from here, it’s up to us to do our part.

Whether it’s killer grasses, cold showers, sofa sleeping, ‘entirely new’ atmospheric chemicals, or the all-too-deadly “post-pandemic stress disorder," the reasons run the gamut. And in this case, yes, correlation most certainly equals causation.

Just whatever you do, don’t question it. Any of it. Because the last thing you wanna do is have too much to think…

The List:

Alright Alright

Hold on…

I just can’t with this shit, I mean, how could… it doesn’t even… I mean, if you’re actually trying to tell me that all this stuff is a bigger factor than the…

Oh Good GOD

I don’t know if I can go any longer, but…

Alright, enough is enough!!

We get it, it’s everything but the thing that it can’t be because we know it can’t be the thing, because the thing can’t be it.

Get it?

And just so you don’t think I’m being unfair, let me be honest.

Are many of the headlines in this post sensationalized? Sure. Do they accurately represent the studies they allege to? I’m sure many don’t, but that’s not even the point.

The point is the most conspicuous omission. An omission of the very novel medical product we know has been inextricably linked to ALL of the problems mentioned above. And if you look at many of the articles, these ‘reasons’ for so many health problems didn’t start pouring in until 2021 and beyond.

Well, what changed then?

Sure, ‘the experts’ will tell you that “Long COVID” is the blanket cause. But the deeper studies don’t match up. The timelines don’t match up. The known mechanisms of the virus and the injection don’t match up.

While many of these things may be variables in health problems across the board, they are NOT the main factor.

But what do I know? I’m just a random keyboard warrior, it’s September of 2024, and we’re only on our 10th booster shot.

The fun, my fellow truth sayer, has just begun…