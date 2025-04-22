Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"RFK Jr. Announces Food Dye Bans"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"RFK Jr. Announces Food Dye Bans"Question is: how significant, and who will try to sabotage the implementation?EccentrikApr 22, 20259Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"RFK Jr. Announces Food Dye Bans"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9ShareShare9Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"RFK Jr. Announces Food Dye Bans"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9Share
Either way there's a bigger segment of the population, myself included, who are following these announcements and crossing off the foods and companies using them. The tide is turning. If you want my money then you need to clean up the crap in food. For the rest of the people, it is certainly their right to consume all the crap they want. It's a start.
The culprit in chronic health decline is Vaccines.
Add horrendous food additives and diets and it makes a toxic stew.
Compounding toxicity is the result.
Parents need to read, learn, then implement healthy practices.
Junk food is dangerous.
We can all wake up and save our beautiful children.