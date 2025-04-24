Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"RFK Jr. could pull Covid vax for kids"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"RFK Jr. could pull Covid vax for kids"But will he and what effect will that have?EccentrikApr 24, 202519Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"RFK Jr. could pull Covid vax for kids"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102ShareShareSubscribe19Share this postEccentrik’s Substack"RFK Jr. could pull Covid vax for kids"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102Share
Damage is done.
Yes, he should pull the vaccines.
All of them...
Even before the vaccine came out, it was known that children were virtually unaffected! There is not, and never was, any justification for putting it on the childrens' vaccine schedule!