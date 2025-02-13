Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackRFK Jr. Is In - Now What?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRFK Jr. Is In - Now What?Will we get the change we want, or will reality fall woefully short of expectations?EccentrikFeb 13, 202513Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackRFK Jr. Is In - Now What?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore143ShareWhat Say YOU? ShareSubscribe13Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackRFK Jr. Is In - Now What?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore143Share
I don't trust Kennedy entirely. (I used to.) Not sure if it's because he backtracked so much in the confirmation hearing. He was doing a lot of dancing and double-speak. If he pushed for full transparency about vaccines, I believe he'd eventually cave voluntarily or he'd be muted/neutered by the powers that be. Basically, I don't see him doing much to really turn things around. He's not my hero, not yet anyway.
I'm a Brit, and I'm glad.
However, one man, or small team, versus ruthless multinationals and their paid professional shills can only have limited success.
It's up to the public to be engaged and discerning.
Thanks for asking!