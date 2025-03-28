Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackRFK Jr. is Making MOVES...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRFK Jr. is Making MOVES...Something to get hyped about, but never complacent, as this will certainly be an uphill battle against entrenched multi-billion-dollar power structures!EccentrikMar 28, 202514Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackRFK Jr. is Making MOVES...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72ShareLet’s just name some of the more recent developments (with the usual media hysteria, of course)…ShareSubscribe14Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackRFK Jr. is Making MOVES...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72Share
Why do they ALWAYS have to resort to name calling? Subversive bullying, "Vaccine Skeptic"...
What the left find horrifying, we find long overdue and encouraging.