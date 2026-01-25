What in the world is the “spike protein” anyway?

The debate is one that fundamentally underscores all points regarding not just the alleged virus, but the primary mechanism by which the injections harm and kill. And despite more than a few years of technical arguments, heated ad hominems, and destructive infighting, it seems we’re no closer than ever before.

Many allege that the “spike protein” doesn’t exist. Or, at the very least, that which does exist is so far removed from what we’ve been told and sold, that it’s essentially an entity altogether its own.

And while the reasons given for this vary - from the nonexistence of spike due to the nonexistence of the virus, to the inability of “mRNA” to enter cells to produce it in the first place (according to a Nobel Prize nominee) - the message is clear: Big Pharma and the Military Industrial Complex have lied to us once again.

As many researchers and scientists contend, there cannot be a so-called spike protein because there isn’t even an “isolated virus for SARS-CoV-2.”

Much of what we call the ‘spike protein,’ they believe, is based on sophisticated renderings, improper tests, inconclusive analyses, and computer-generated fugazi.

In other words, everything surrounding this subject is a lie.

And then you have the flip side.

Another group of researchers and scientists - many in the ‘Expert’ class - assert that any insinuation that the spike protein doesn’t exist is hogwash. They attribute such beliefs to ‘conspiracy theory,’ lack of expertise, and an attempt to undermine The Science™.

Their points are largely as follows:

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has been directly isolated, sequenced, and structurally characterized from many independent labs.

It is produced by cells following mRNA or viral vector COVID-19 vaccination, as confirmed by detection in blood, tissues, and immune responses in vaccinated individuals.

Extensive peer-reviewed evidence shows that the spike protein binds to ACE2 receptors, drives viral entry, and elicits neutralizing antibodies.

According to this group, the spike protein plays a functional role in infection and immunity. The proof is in the pudding, they say, which comes in many and various forms: blood, tissues, immune responses, and so on.

It’s from the virus, it’s from the injection, and in some people, it’s persisting for a very, very long time…

But what if both sides are right (partially)?

Given the vast heterogeneity of these injections across the world, what if they’re simultaneously right and wrong?

What if… it’s Schrödinger’s spike protein? Both and neither?

And what if both sides of this argument stem from the highly sophisticated and intentionally misleading, convoluted reality that finds its roots in the oft-used and oft-confused term, nanotechnology?

Those so-called lipid nanoparticles that carry the “mmRNA”?

From quantum dots (QDs) to smart hydrogels, the truth of the matter might be lying (and lying) in plain sight…