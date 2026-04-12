This is a topic that very few researchers and professionals in medical ‘dissident’ circles will even touch. Although it’s been a critical subject matter for years now - since the rollout of the C-19 injections - it’s still taboo.

But why?

Because it’s too horrifying? Because it’s easier to dismiss it? Because if it were true, it would signal a level of sophisticated nanoweaponry, all inextricably connected as part of a greater Satanic Transhumanist Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT)?

Here are the facts: we’ve been lied to like we’ve never been lied to before.

And you don’t have to be a “conspiracy theorist” or “anti-vaxxer” to recognize this. All you have to do is have a slightly functioning brain and a few kernels of honesty in your bones.

Prevents Transmission - False

‘Side Effects’ Are Exceedingly Rare, Mild, & Transient - False

The ‘Spike Protein’ Quickly Clears - False

Strong Efficacy Against Infection - False

Residual DNA Contamination is Minimal - False

And these are just the bare minimum…

But back to the ‘crystals’ found in the C-19 vials, solutions, and in the body fluids of those injected.

I’ve written ad nauseam on this, and a common refrain I often hear in trying to explain these anomalous structures is that they’re just the spectacular but natural manifestations of salt and cholesterol crystals.

Forget the filaments, tubules, wires, bubbles, and other unsettling biohybrid self-assembling, interconnecting formations. Let’s focus solely on the crystalline structures, often noted for their highly sophisticated internal details and sharp, angular delineations.

The top AI language models, like ChatGPT and Grok, even describe some of these structures as “Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS).”

Don’t believe it?

See for yourself.