It has all the trappings of a dystopian political thriller.

There’s a monolithic media, bought and paid for to instill dangerous propaganda. There’s the military-pharmaceutical complex, apparently responsible for the research and release of a ‘novel’ contagion on the world.

And then, of course, a veritable goldmine of financial wizardry, fraudulent entities, and the sick, corrupt beneficiaries now clawing for their lives.

Somewhere in there, even, the funding of heavily orchestrated international, national, and localized election-stealing…

I don’t know about you, but for me recently, events appear to have accelerated through some sort of time-dilated wormhole. Things are happening, people are reacting, and the pieces of the puzzle (or the tatters of the picture) are rapidly accumulating.

At the heart of this maelstrom, it would appear, is the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Controversial, highly contested, and quickly uncovering, DOGE is setting its sights on new targets every day. Its most notable victim of the spotlight thus far, however, is the ‘independent’ U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The can of worms has opened, and it’s more fetid and filled than we ever imagined…

The hard part is knowing where to start.

Putting many of the ridiculous line items aside, let’s start with what has been known by many insiders, politicians, and fearless journalists for a while now - the relationship between USAID and EcoHealth Alliance.

In case you don’t know, the now-debarred EcoHealth Alliance is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization mainly tasked with preventing pandemics through research on zoonotic diseases, those that can jump from animals to humans.

While this is ostensibly good, it’s easy to see how such research could serve ulterior motives, such as being a front for developing biological weapons.

And that’s exactly what it was.

By now, we’ve all seen Dr. Fauci’s testimonies or at least read about the inconsistencies between his explanations for what happened and what actually happened.

Former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of 27 institutes and centers at the NIH, Fauci repeatedly claimed that gain-of-function research was not occurring.

“Dr. Fauci maintained his misleading claim that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. In 2021, he told Sen. Rand Paul that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” During yesterday’s hearing, Dr. Fauci doubled down on his previous claim by stating “the NIH did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Notably, former Acting NIH Director Dr. Lawrence Tabak told the Select Subcommittee recently that the NIH did, in fact, fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.”

It should come as no surprise that those involved with the NIH and EcoHealth Alliance tried to cover their tracks. Or that intelligence agencies paid off analysts to ‘debunk’ the lab-origin reality.

From the stated reason behind the funded research to the nervous emails back and forth, the only way this wasn’t gain-of-function is if you played semantic games of the highest level.

The silver-tongued, two-faced Fauci had no problem playing these games.

And Former President of EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter Daszak, was no less disingenuous and surreptitious.

Hold on a moment.

Notice the last highlighted line above.

USAID?

I thought the funding for this gain-of-function research was primarily coming from NIH, an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services?

Although Daszak has now been debarred for 5 years, the rabbit hole goes as deep as ever…

While everyone was apparently focused on Fauci and the NIH-EcoHealth Alliance, the real money came from USAID and the Department of Defense (DoD). In other words, the State Department and the Pentagon.

The NIH was just small potatoes, which is probably why five days after the NIH said EcoHealth violated its Wuhan lab grant terms, the bigger grantor USAID still gave EcoHealth a fresh $13.2 million grant.

But of course, that didn’t stop the former Administrator of USAID, Samantha Power, from claiming that there was “no evidence that USAID has funded gain-of-function research."

If you have any doubt that the entire Pandemic was at least in part produced by the Military Industrial Complex, you don’t need to look much further. Given that organizations like USAID work closely with the DoD to coordinate logistics, transportation, and security, there’s no telling just how tangled this wicked web goes…

So, the DoD working with agencies like USAID is “most effective” in successfully responding to COVID-19? The same agencies like USAID that funded the gain-of-function research that just so happened to lead to the COVID-19 outbreak they responded to?

Must just be a coincidence, just a cleaning up of the mess. Certainly nothing dubious, like with those completely harmless pre-Pandemic ‘tabletop exercises’ and ‘futuristic scenarios.’

USAID, of course, is now doing its best to cover its tracks and be good little boys and girls.

If you wonder why it’s taken so long for most of this to hit the mainstream public, you shouldn’t be shocked. Obviously, we’re all aware that there were coverups and highly sophisticated campaigns to PSYOP the populace. We’re all aware that people to this day are trying to cover up the realities of the Pandemic and the even more disconcerting “vaccine.”

As RFK Jr. once said, the reason the U.S. wouldn’t investigate the Wuhan Lab is because it funded it!

Well really, it’s a liiittle more complicated than that…

everybody has their hand in the pie…

And we also know very well how the monolithic media conglomerates are largely controlled by pharmaceutical companies, even the supposed ‘fair and balanced’ Fox News, which according to RFK Jr. receives 75% of its evening advertising revenue from Big Pharma.

And now, with the diving of DOGE into wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive activities from USAID and its bedmate, the DoD, we’re learning even more….

When you think back on those early- and mid-Pandemic days, what do you recall?

If it’s anything, it’s the fear and paranoia, pumped through headlines and chyrons, manufactured in the minds of millions or billions with daily ‘case’ and ‘death’ tickers. It’s the scenes and stories of hospitals supposedly overflowing with patients, represented by nurses and doctors imploring people to abide by the protocols.

It’s the draconian measures justified by platitudes that tell us to stay safe, to work together, to do our part to bring society back.

And many people fell for it.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the kind of narratives and talking points this propaganda gargantuan pushed. From combating all forms of ‘malinformation’ and ‘conspiracy theory’ to incriminating certain political figures and leaders while exonerating others, the far-reaching effects of this complex cannot be understated.

The sheer scale of this PSYOP is almost inconceivable.

Thankfully, the truthsayers of Wikileaks have been happy to expose it.

What’s with this ghost building?

Notice how easy it is to funnel money when nobody’s looking - when the people who are supposed to be looking are in on the scam.

Notice how they did it for a while with impunity because they knew they were protected.

Now what do we have?

Well for starters, we have RFK Jr.

Many have cast their rightful concerns about this nominee and I’m not closed to their arguments. In fact, I acknowledge that his statements seem contradictory, at least on a surface level.

Did he actually say he supported all these vaccines?

Or did he say that he supported “vaccines” by the generally established definition of “vaccines” with which none of these products appear to align upon actual, unbiased inquiry and research?

But put that aside.

This USAID looks like nothing more than a CIA front, which RFK Jr. himself has said, echoing the assertions of many foreign and domestic whistleblowers for years.

Sadly, this is barely scraping the surface.

Speaking of surface level, what do we know?

What do we really know?

What we purportedly know is that USAID made the COVID-19 Pandemic possible, if not probable, if not virtually ensured.

We also see that USAID has been trying to control all narratives pertaining to anything that threatens the power structure.

What we see is that USAID is not acting on behalf of the populace; they’re acting on behalf of the people now screeching from the rafters - and their self-righteous outrage and spurious public pledges tell all.

This story ain’t fiction. It’s as real as it gets, and these foolish parties wish they could have kept it hidden from here to Kingdom Come.

But they can’t. They’ve been exposed. Their dark little dealings have met the great disinfectant of light and now they’re contorting under the excruciating pain of exposure.

Good. Fuck them

Because this little here story doesn’t end or begin - and certainly can’t be fully understood - without one, last element.

We’ve talked about the dishonest brokers who arguably led directly to COVID-19.

We’ve talked about the money that has made Mass Psychosis and media control possible. It’s undeniable they targeted people’s minds with propaganda.

But what haven’t we talked about?

Well, for starters, we haven’t talked about the potential election-rigging angle.

And for that, we deserve a whole new section…

You may have heard of Smartmatic and Dominion, but if you haven’t, it’s probably because almost all of that was swept under the rug. Any insinuations of technology-related election fraud during the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election or any election anywhere for that matter have been summarily ‘debunked.’

Beyond that, both of these election technology companies - some of the most influential in the world - ensured that the early accusations were squashed with an iron fist.

Essentially, these claims center around the assertion that Dominion and Smartmatic worked together to help rig the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, the same election - as you very well remember - that was inundated with mail-in votes.

The same election occurring near the epicenter of COVID-19 hysteria and paranoia, when people would rather seal themselves indoors and order UberEats than risk going anywhere before being ‘vaccinated.’

The same election that made the handling of the COVID-19 PSYOP a pivotal political issue.

The same election, ultimately, that saw Joe Biden break Obama’s record for most votes with 81 million, despite only winning one-fifth the number of counties as Trump, despite only winning one of the 19 “bellwether counties” that have predictably elected the winner from 1980 to 2016.

Clearly, it was a time of unprecedented unexpecteds and chaos and completely, undeniably irrational attitudes and behaviors.

Did election technology companies, already facing scrutiny in other elections across the world, seize this opportunity to defraud voters?

According to Voter Action, Smartmatic’s software control has likely long been rigging elections across the world.

Similar accusations against Smartmatic, that the software was loaded and manipulated on Dominion machines, swirled during the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

The company, however, has maintained that it had virtually no involvement in the election and that any meaningful connections to Dominion are simply hogwash.

The early 2021 lawsuit made this abundantly clear…

If you visit the Smartmatic website, the company makes it even more loud and clear.

The only admission they make is that they “licensed scanning machines” to Dominion for an “election project” in the Philippines “more than a decade ago”…

Is this an innocuous relationship that has since ended?

Are these election activities from 2009 a relic of the past, and any assertion to the contrary a form of libel?

Is USAID’s recent fund allocation to Smartmatic’s “new electoral technologies” in other countries any reason for concern?

What we do know is that if we go back to that 2009 Philippines election project, there is more than meets the eye. In fact, what does meet the eye is still certainly more than the “no ties” Smartmatic claims.

The licensing agreement sure appeared to be intimate …

The two companies sure appear to have been more intricately connected than previously disclosed.

Are they to this day?

Did software loaded on Dominion machines used in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election help rig votes?

Is the history of these ‘voting technologies’ in other elections further evidence that they could do - and have done - the same thing in the United States?

Take, for instance, charges leveled in an Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief filed in Georgia to halt the certification of the state’s 2020 Election votes.

Within the pertinent documents of this case, a member of the “national security guard detail of the President of Venezuela” claims to have been a “direct witness to the creation and operation of an electronic voting system in a conspiracy between a company known as Smartmatic and the leaders of conspiracy with the Venezuelan government.”

His claims mirror the kind of late change we saw in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, with Biden storming from behind in the wee hours of the morning to take the victory.

Except in the case of this whistleblower, it was all about Venezuela’s notorious Nicolás Maduro:

“By two o'clock in the afternoon on that election day Capriles Radonsky was ahead of Nicolás Maduro by two million votes. When Maduro and his supporters realized the size of Radonsky’s lead they were worried that they were in a crisis mode and would lose the election. The Smartmatic machines used for voting in each state were connected to the internet and reported their information over the internet to the Caracas control center in real-time. So, the decision was made to reset the entire system. Maduro’s and his supporters ordered the network controllers to take the internet itself offline in practically all parts in Venezuela and to change the results.”

So what’s really going on here?

What is the true relationship between Smartmatic and Dominion, and what have they been doing with it?

Why, as recently as 2024, was USAID giving money to election projects featuring Smartmatic technologies?

Isn’t it just the slightest bit suspect that USAID played a major role in gain-of-function research, media propaganda, and perhaps election technologies, especially at a pivotal time in world history when tyrants pushed openly like never before?

Can we ever allow ourselves to forget what happened during the COVID-19 PSYOP?

Smartmatic even came under fire in 2016, when its apparent public statements did not match reality - a reality, oddly enough, that it happily revealed on its social media channel:

Say what you will of Smartmatic, Dominion, and their seeming ties with USAID, but it’s hard to deny that these companies are, at the very least, being less than forthcoming.

With further illumination from DOGE, and following more concerted pushes to spotlight the cockroaches, there’s no telling how much of this will be exposed. Did USAID, as well as other entities, have a hand in all tiers of the COVID-19 PSYOP?

Did they contribute to the release of the virus and the push for the “vaccine,” the lies surrounding the virus and “vaccine,” and the election manipulation that the atypical virus and “vaccine” policies made possible?

Did they help formulate ‘The Pandemic Playbook’?

We’ll never know all the dirty little secrets, but one thing that’s not secret is that the System will fight to the death.

Just as they pushed others to literal death with their malevolent propaganda.

Those tasked with ‘fact-checking’ and ascertaining the truth?

Nothing more than weaponized assets for “active social engineering defense.”

Reuters, perhaps, is the prime example…

Unfortunately for Reuters, their credibility is vanishing faster than a prepubescent girl near Biden.

So what do we have here?

What is actually happening, and is it now as blatantly obvious as it seems?

When we zoom out, it looks like the perfect conspiracy. Agencies like USAID not only enriched many corrupt politicians and so-called leaders, but they also funded truly malicious causes. They helped CIA-PSYOP the public, changing attitudes and behaviors with almost algorithmic omnipotence.

From pushing deceptive information to legitimizing bad actors, facilitating dishonest elections, and funding chimeric contagions, USAID sure has a funny conception of “International Development.”

But of course, to those of us in the know with our fingers on the faint pulse of globalist scum, this is nothing all too shocking. Rather, it simply confirms what we long suspected.

There’s no telling how many squirming worms and stinking plague rats will pour out as time goes on. What we do know, however, is that all of it needs to be exposed and addressed.

And to do that, first, we must admit an uncomfortable truth.

We’ve been had, we’ve been had without remorse, and it’s only going to get worse if nothing happens.

It’s time to face the unforgivable. It’s time to fix it.

We’ve been unwittingly self-funding our annihilation for far too long…

Share