This was from June 3rd, nothing you and I haven’t known for years now.

Funny how this stuff only comes out when it’s too late and no longer politically dangerous (although Senator Ron Johnson has been on it for a while)…

“In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.”

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