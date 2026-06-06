"Senate Hearing: COVID-19 Injections, Cancer Risks & Scientific Censorship"
In case you missed it.
This was from June 3rd, nothing you and I haven’t known for years now.
Funny how this stuff only comes out when it’s too late and no longer politically dangerous (although Senator Ron Johnson has been on it for a while)…
“In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.”