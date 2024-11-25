The authorities don’t care, and they don’t care that you know it.

Fortunately, there are a few good apples in our elected offices actually fighting for We, the People.

If you haven’t heard of Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, he’s a real one. He’s one of the few Congressmen who was questioning all things COVID before it was fashionable and had no problem taking a public ‘anti-vax’ sentiment from the virtual outset.

You don’t need to look far to see that Johnson’s track record speaks for itself…

And skipping a little ahead…

Ending with the latest…

So clearly, Senator Ron Johnson deserves tremendous respect for his actions. While ‘sternly worded letters’ may amount to very little, his persistence with those, as well as with hearings, panels, roundtables, interviews, op-eds, and other forms of communication, are nothing short of tireless.

But of course, that’s just the tip of it.

While Johnson’s courage - despite the cowardly silence of many of his colleagues - is something to be admired, what really catches the eye is what he was able to expose.

Not just data and numbers in databases like VAERS, but the cavalier attitudes of those in the highest positions of power and decision-making.

Namely, former Director of the NIH, Francis Collins.

In a recent interview, Sen. Johnson recalls the early days, when the authorities were still entirely in lockstep and the “safe and effective” refrain was forced ad nauseam.