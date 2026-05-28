In case you missed it in this frenzied 24/7 age of information, the evidence linking injections and autism is all over the place .

And in some cases, straight from the horse’s mouth.

Dr. William W. Thompson, a prominent epidemiologist and psychologist at the CDC, became widely known in 2014 as the “CDC Whistleblower” after he was secretly recorded having conversations with and by another respected scientist, biochemical engineer, Dr. Brian Hooker.

Mr. Thompson, often referred to as a CDC “Senior Scientist,” originally began working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 1998, co-authoring numerous studies on the purported safety and efficacy of bioweapon injections, more commonly known as “vaccines.”

Whether it was his role in the National Immunization Program, his capacity at the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, or his activities with the Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, Dr. William W. Thompson has surely… gotten around.

In fact, he was just recently promoted (of all things) to a supervisory role overseeing research on adverse events and contributions to surveillance systems.

His role? A GS-15 designation, the highest General Schedule grade in the federal civil service.

With over 34,000 citations on Google Scholar and more than 125 publications listed on ResearchGate, Mr. Thompson is certainly no slouch. He’s also, seemingly, involved in covering up a little thing called autism.

To be specific, the connections between MMR and autism.

His statement submitted to the Vermont Legislature was in 2014, referencing a 2004 paper he and his coauthors wrote on “Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccination in Children With Autism.”

Here is part of that statement:

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But would Thompson have admitted to this if he hadn’t been secretly recorded by Dr. Brian Hooker from late 2013 through early 2014, before the legislature submission?

Would his “concern” over the “decision to omit relevant findings” and his “belief that CDC decision-making and analyses should be transparent” still hold water?

Dr. Brian Hooker, as it turns out, has a personal interest in this topic. His son is autistic, and so it’s probably no surprise that he pursued this with such vim and vigor.

However, the usual censorious powers appeared to be at play…

On August 8th of 2014, Hooker’s reexamination of the Thompson et al. study was published in Translational Neurodegeneration, titled: “Measles-mumps-rubella vaccination timing and autism among young african american boys: a reanalysis of CDC data.”

But, just a few short weeks later, Hooker’s reanalysis was removed.

The day was August 27th, the same day as Thompson’s submission to the Vermont Legislature about his “regret” in omitting “statistically significant information” linking MMR injection to autism.

As for Translational Neurodegeneration’s reason for removing the study the same day?

The article was later formally retracted on October 3, 2014, citing “undeclared competing interests on the part of the author” and “concerns about the validity of the methods and statistical analysis.”

Of course, none of this should come as a surprise.

The CDC and numerous other ‘public health’ agencies and organizations have long falsified, fabricated, lied, deceived, obfuscated, misled - basically any word with any negative connotation you can think of.

Fortunately, this issue was not left alone in the dark.

In the 2016 documentary Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, the Hooker-Thompson events were covered in greater detail.

In extended clips, Thompson is heard claiming not only that data was omitted, but that documents were destroyed.

Dr. William Thompson also specifically named Julie Gerberding, the CDC director at the time of the 2004 study period.

It was under her chain of command that Thompson and his co-authors Frank DeStefano, Coleen Boyle, and others operated.

According to Thompson, he sent a letter to Gerberding in February of 2004 expressing concerns about problematic study results, but in addition to receiving no reply, he was removed from the speaker schedule of the upcoming Institute of Medicine meeting.

As for Julie Gerberding? What happened in the years that followed her service as CDC director from July 2002 to January 2009?

She became none other than president of Merck Vaccines, beginning in January of 2010.

That’s Merck, the multinational pharmaceutical company that created the very MMR “vaccine” that started this all.