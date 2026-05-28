Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
42m

These are paid and controlled by the wellpissers... as bloodletting failed, they invented vaccines.

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DJL's avatar
DJL
4h

Going out on a limb here, but I’m going to say they’re a shame because they got caught. If they were ashamed, they would’ve been ashamed years ago. Or they wouldn’t have done it in the first place. Their behavior and their actions are reprehensible. Inexcusable. They have altered. Millions of lives in a way that can never be changed. All of these children out here could’ve had such a different future if these assholes had not been so concerned about money.

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